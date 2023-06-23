पटना में अपनी बैठक के समापन के बाद विपक्षी नेताओं ने मीडिया को संबोधित किया। पटना में विपक्ष की बैठक पर जदयू नेता और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि यह एक अच्छी बैठक रही जिसमें मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जल्द ही एक और बैठक होगी।

संयुक्त विपक्ष की बैठक के दौरान बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "हम एकजुट हैं, हम एकजुट होकर लड़ेंगे। इतिहास यहीं से शुरू हुआ है, बीजेपी चाहती है कि इतिहास बदला जाए। और हम चाहते हैं कि इतिहास को बिहार से बचाया जाए।" हमारा उद्देश्य इस फासीवादी सरकार के खिलाफ बोलना है।

पटना में विपक्ष की बैठक में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि "हम जुलाई में शिमला में फिर से मिलेंगे और 2024 में बीजेपी से लड़ने के लिए अपने-अपने राज्यों में काम करते हुए एक साथ आगे बढ़ने का एजेंडा तैयार करेंगे।"

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

देश
देश