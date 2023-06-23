पटना में विपक्ष की बैठक के बाद नेताओं ने की प्रेस वार्ता, जुलाई में फिर होगी शिमला में बैठक

पटना में अपनी बैठक के समापन के बाद विपक्षी नेताओं ने मीडिया को संबोधित किया। पटना में विपक्ष की बैठक पर जदयू नेता और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि यह एक अच्छी बैठक रही जिसमें मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया है, जल्द ही एक और बैठक होगी।

संयुक्त विपक्ष की बैठक के दौरान बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "हम एकजुट हैं, हम एकजुट होकर लड़ेंगे। इतिहास यहीं से शुरू हुआ है, बीजेपी चाहती है कि इतिहास बदला जाए। और हम चाहते हैं कि इतिहास को बिहार से बचाया जाए।" हमारा उद्देश्य इस फासीवादी सरकार के खिलाफ बोलना है।

पटना में विपक्ष की बैठक में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि "हम जुलाई में शिमला में फिर से मिलेंगे और 2024 में बीजेपी से लड़ने के लिए अपने-अपने राज्यों में काम करते हुए एक साथ आगे बढ़ने का एजेंडा तैयार करेंगे।"

#WATCH | "We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024," says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Opposition meeting in Patna. pic.twitter.com/cruKD6W8x8 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during the joint opposition meeting said "We are united, we will fight unitedly...The history started from here, BJP wants that history should be changed. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak… pic.twitter.com/BB2qLgbApP — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon: JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Opposition meeting in Patna pic.twitter.com/XFp9U7pTJN — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

#WATCH | It was a good meeting where it was decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon: JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Opposition meeting in Patna pic.twitter.com/dMOiL6K4Le — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat