LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: पीएम मोदी बोले- मणिपुर की घटना से हृदय में पीड़ा और क्रोध, संसद में हंगामा

10:27 AM

कांग्रेस सांसद रंजीत रंजन ने कहा, ‘आज हमें शर्म आ रही है। मणिपुर में महिला के वायरल वीडियो पर राजनीति नहीं की जानी चाहिए, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री और गृह मंत्री कहां हैं और क्या कर रहे हैं? मैं पूछना चाहती हूं कि पीएम चुप क्यों हैं। आप कई देशों का दौरा कर रहे हैं और कह रहे हैं कि भारत में सब कुछ ठीक है। हम पूछना चाहते हैं कि क्या आप अपने सीएम से इस्तीफा देने के लिए कहेंगे या नहीं।'

#WATCH | Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, " Today we are feeling ashamed. Politics should not be done on this (Manipur viral video) but where are PM, Home Minister and what are they doing? I want to ask why the PM is silent. He said that we are preparing a roadmap for Manipur.… pic.twitter.com/Jl6uW3gNdJ