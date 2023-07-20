LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: पीएम मोदी बोले- मणिपुर की घटना से हृदय में पीड़ा और क्रोध, संसद में हंगामा

12:24 PM
मणिपुर की हिंसा पर ओवैसी की प्रतिक्रिया
मणिपुर हिंसा पर एआईएमआईएम सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा, ' पीएम को वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा, क्योंकि यह अब वायरल हो गया है। वहां नरसंहार हो रहा है। न्याय तभी होगा, जब सीएम को हटाया जाएगा और पीएम मामले की सीबीआई जांच के आदेश देगी।’
#WATCH | Speaking on Manipur, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there...Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry." pic.twitter.com/L2ZZTpBALe— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023