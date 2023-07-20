शहर चुनें
blinkLive Blog

LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: पीएम मोदी बोले- मणिपुर की घटना से हृदय में पीड़ा और क्रोध, संसद में हंगामा

Arvind DubeyUpdated Date:   | Thu, 20 Jul 2023 12:24 PM (IST)Published Date: | Thu, 20 Jul 2023 10:18 AM (IST)
दिल्ली अध्यादेश बिल भी इस सत्र में पेश हो सकता है।

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. 20 जुलाई से शुरू होकर 11 अगस्त तक चलेगा संसद का मानसून सत्र
  2. संसद के नई भवन में होगा कामकाज, पिछले दिनों पीएम मोदी ने किया था उद्घाटन
  3. सरकार ने 21 बिलों को पारित कराने की प्लानिंग की है

नई दिल्ली। आज संसद के मानसून सत्र (Parliament Monsoon Session) का पहला दिन है। देश में मणिपुर हिंसा (Manipur Violence) की जबरदस्त चर्चा है। दो महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर परेड कराने के मामले में विपक्ष हमलावर है। विपक्षी सदस्य सदन में चर्चा की मांग कर रहे हैं और प्रधानमंत्री के साथ ही केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री से जवाब मांगा जा रहा है। वैसे सरकार स्पष्ट कर चुकी है कि वह मणिपुर समेत सभी मुद्दों पर चर्चा के लिए तैयार है। यहां पढ़िए लोकसभा (Lok Sabha) और राज्यसभा (Rajya Sabha) की कार्यवाही से जुड़ी बड़ी बातें

t:

LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Today over Manipur Violence

20 July 2023

  • 12:24 PM

    मणिपुर की हिंसा पर ओवैसी की प्रतिक्रिया

    मणिपुर हिंसा पर एआईएमआईएम सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा, ' पीएम को वीडियो पर प्रतिक्रिया देने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा, क्योंकि यह अब वायरल हो गया है। वहां नरसंहार हो रहा है। न्याय तभी होगा, जब सीएम को हटाया जाएगा और पीएम मामले की सीबीआई जांच के आदेश देगी।’

     

  • 12:20 PM

    राज्यसभा में फिर हंगामा

    राज्यसभा में दोबारा कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्ष ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। कार्यवाही फिर स्थगित करना पड़ी। सदन में नियम 267 के तहत अल्पावधि चर्चा को लेकर सांसदों के बीच मतभेद के कारण राज्यसभा दोपहर 2 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।

    Image

  • 11:30 AM

    Manipur Violence: महिलाओं के वीडियो पर बवाल, देश में आक्रोश का माहौल

     Manipur Violence: महिलाओं के वीडियो पर बवाल, देश में आक्रोश का माहौल 

  • 11:23 AM

    संसद में हुई पीएम मोदी और सोनिया गांधी के बीच बातचीत

    संसद के मानसून सत्र के पहले दिन लोकसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कांग्रेस नेता सोनिया गांधी के बीच संक्षिप्त बातचीत हुई। सदन की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से ठीक पहले, पीएम मोदी ने विभिन्न नेताओं का अभिवादन किया। जैसे ही पीएम विपक्षी नेताओं की बेंच पर पहुंचे, उन्होंने सोनिया गांधी से थोड़ी बात की। संसद सत्र के पहले दिन नेताओं द्वारा एक-दूसरे को बधाई देने की प्रथा है। 

  • 11:22 AM

    लोकसभा और राज्यसभी कार्यवाही स्थगित

    दिवंगत सांसदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद लोकसभा दोपहर 2 बजे तक के लिए और राज्यसभा 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई।

  • 11:05 AM

    LIVE Parliament Monsoon Session 2023

    लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू हो चुकी है। 

  • 10:59 AM

    संसद में Manipur हिंसा रहेगा सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा, 31 मुद्दों पर होनी है चर्चा

     Parliament Monsoon Session: संसद का मानसूत्र आज से शुरू हो रहा है। इससे पहले मंगलवार को ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई गई, जिसकी अध्यक्षता रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने की। कई बड़े मुद्दे हैं, जिन पर संसद में आज चर्चा होनी है। सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा मणिपुर में हिंसा का है। इसके अलावा, मानसून सत्र के लिए 31 मुद्दे हैं, जिन पर विचार विमर्श होना है। ऑल पार्टी मीटिंग के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी ने क्या कहा सुनते हैं।

  • 10:56 AM

    बेइज्जती पूरे देश की हो रही: पीएम मोदी

    • आज जब मैं आपके बीच आया हूं, लोकतंत्र के इस मंदिर के पास खड़ा हूं तब मेरा हृदय पीड़ा और क्रोध से भरा हुआ है।
      • मणिपुर की जो घटना सामने आई है, वो किसी भी सभ्य समाज के लिए शर्मसार करने वाली घटना है।
      • पाप करने वाले, गुनाह करने वाले कितने हैं, कौन हैं... वो अपनी जगह हैं। बेइज्जती पूरे देश की हो रही है, 140 करोड़ देशवासियों को शर्मसार होना पड़ रहा है।
      • मुझे विश्वास है कि सभी माननीय सांसद मिलकर इस सत्र का जनहित में सर्वाधिक उपयोग करेंगे।
      • संसद की जो जिम्मेदारी है और हर सांसद की जिम्मेदारी है कि ऐसे अनेक कानूनों को बनाना, उसकी विस्तार से चर्चा करना बहुत ही आवश्यक है।
      • इस सत्र में जो बिल लाए जा रहे हैं वो सीधे-सीधे जनता से जुड़े हुए हैं।
      • हमारी युवा पीढ़ी जो एक प्रकार से डिजिटल वर्ल्ड के साथ नेतृत्व कर रही है, उस समय डाटा प्रोटेक्शन बिल देश के हर नागरिक को एक नया विश्वास देने वाला और विश्व में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ाने वाला है।
      • हमारे यहां सदियों से एक परंपरा रही है कि जब विवाद हो तो उसे संवाद से सुलझाया जाए।
      • उसको अब कानूनी आधार देते हुए Mediation बिल लाने की दिशा में इस सत्र का बहुत बड़ा उपयोग है।
      • ऐसे अनेक महत्वपूर्ण बिल इस बार संसद में आ रहे हैं।
      • ये जनहित के हैं, युवाहित के हैं, ये भारत के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए हैं।
      • मुझे विश्वास है कि सदन में गंभीरता पूर्वक चर्चा करके हम बहुत तेजी से राष्ट्रहित के महत्वपूर्ण कदमों को आगे बढ़ाएंगे।
      • Image

  • 10:41 AM

    PM Modi on Manipur Violence

    मणिपुर हिंसा और दो महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता वाले वीडियो पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं देश को आश्वस्त करता हूं, किसी भी दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। कानून पूरी ताकत से अपना काम करेगा। मणिपुर की बेटियों के साथ जो हुआ, उसे कभी माफ नहीं किया जा सकता।'

  • 10:32 AM

    मणिपुर पर संसद में होगी चर्चा

    रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पुष्टि कर दी है कि संसद में मणिपुर हिंसा पर चर्चा होगी और सरकार की ओर से इसका जवाब भी दिया जाएगा। 

    Image

  • 10:27 AM

    आज हमें शर्म आ रही है: रंजीत रंजन

    कांग्रेस सांसद रंजीत रंजन ने कहा, ‘आज हमें शर्म आ रही है। मणिपुर में महिला के वायरल वीडियो पर राजनीति नहीं की जानी चाहिए, लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री और गृह मंत्री कहां हैं और क्या कर रहे हैं? मैं पूछना चाहती हूं कि पीएम चुप क्यों हैं। आप कई देशों का दौरा कर रहे हैं और कह रहे हैं कि भारत में सब कुछ ठीक है। हम पूछना चाहते हैं कि क्या आप अपने सीएम से इस्तीफा देने के लिए कहेंगे या नहीं।'

  • 10:21 AM

    मणिपुर हिंसा पर चर्चा की मांग, पीएम से मांगा जवाब

    सीपीआई (एम) सांसद इलामारम करीम ने प्रधानमंत्री की मौजूदगी में मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए नियम 267 के तहत राज्यसभा में सस्पेंशन ऑफ बिजनेस नोटिस दिया है। उन्होंने सदन में इस मुद्दे पर पीएम से जवाब भी मांगा है।

  • 10:20 AM

    संसद की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से पहले बयानबाजी

     संसद की कार्यवाही शुरू होने से पहले मणिपुर मामले में बयानबाजी तेज है। 2 महिलाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर परेड निकाले जाने के मामले में विपक्ष हमलावर है और सरकार से जवाब मांग रहा है। कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्षी दल इस मुद्दे पर हंगामा करेंगे।  

