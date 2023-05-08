मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर आज मुख्‍यमंत्री ने ताजा अपडेट दिया है। मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने बताया कि 3 मई की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में लगभग 60 निर्दोष लोगों की जान चली गई, 231 घायल हो गए और लगभग 1700 घर जल गए। मैं लोगों से राज्य में शांति लाने की अपील करता हूं। फंसे हुए लोगों को उनके संबंधित स्थानों तक पहुंचाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

देश
