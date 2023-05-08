मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर आज मुख्‍यमंत्री ने ताजा अपडेट दिया है। मणिपुर के मुख्यमंत्री एन बीरेन सिंह ने बताया कि 3 मई की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में लगभग 60 निर्दोष लोगों की जान चली गई, 231 घायल हो गए और लगभग 1700 घर जल गए। मैं लोगों से राज्य में शांति लाने की अपील करता हूं। फंसे हुए लोगों को उनके संबंधित स्थानों तक पहुंचाने का काम शुरू हो गया है।

Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has… pic.twitter.com/ks5fPCNCV4

— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023