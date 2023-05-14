कर्नाटक के निवर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री बसवराज बोम्मई ने आज कहा कि हमने अपने अध्‍यक्ष के साथ एक अनौपचारिक बैठक की। हमने कुछ मुद्दों पर चर्चा की है। हम शीघ्र ही निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधियों और चुनाव लड़ने वाले लोगों को बुलाएंगे। हम गहराई से विश्लेषण करेंगे और लोकसभा चुनाव में सत्ता में वापस आने के लिए सुधार करेंगे। उन्‍होंने यह भी बताया कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नलिन कटील पद नहीं छोड़ेंगे। आज प्रदेश बीजेपी कार्यालय में कुछ विधायक मौजूद थे. हमने अपनी हार को विनम्रता से स्वीकार किया। यह पीएम मोदी की हार नहीं है, वह एक राष्ट्रीय नेता हैं। कांग्रेस नेतृत्व पूरे देश में हार गया है।

#WATCH | We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections:… pic.twitter.com/3uYaa1SPsu

— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023