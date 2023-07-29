PM Shri scheme: पीएम मोदी ने स्कूलों को जारी की फंड की पहली किस्त, शिक्षा समागम में कही ये बातें
पीएम ने कहा, National Education Policy का विज़न ये है, देश का प्रयास ये है कि हर वर्ग में युवाओं को एक जैसे अवसर मिलें।
नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को दिल्ली में आयोजित अखिल भारतीय शिक्षा समागम (Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam) में हिस्सा लिया। पीएम मोदी ने इस मौके पर पीएम श्री योजना के तहत स्कूलों की दी जाने वाली आर्थिक सहायता की पहली किस्त भी जारी की।
पीएम मोदी के संबोधन की बड़ी बातें
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases the first instalment of the funds for schools under the PM Shri scheme. pic.twitter.com/ie6ip406Eg
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward...You are the representative of this...It is an important… pic.twitter.com/KN4c4I0U4K
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023
