नई दिल्ली। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को दिल्ली में आयोजित अखिल भारतीय शिक्षा समागम (Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam) में हिस्सा लिया। पीएम मोदी ने इस मौके पर पीएम श्री योजना के तहत स्कूलों की दी जाने वाली आर्थिक सहायता की पहली किस्त भी जारी की।

पीएम मोदी के संबोधन की बड़ी बातें

ये शिक्षा ही है जिसमें देश को सफल बनाने, देश का भाग्य बदलने की ताकत होती है।

अखिल भारतीय शिक्षा समागम की इस यात्रा में एक संदेश छिपा है। ये संदेश है- प्राचीनता और आधुनिकता के संगम का!

युवाओं के पास भाषा का आत्मविश्वास होगा, तो उनका हुनर, उनकी प्रतिभा भी खुलकर सामने आएगी।

हमें ऊर्जा से भरी एक युवा पीढ़ी का निर्माण करना है।

National Education Policy का विज़न ये है, देश का प्रयास ये है कि हर वर्ग में युवाओं को एक जैसे अवसर मिलें।

