Purvanchal Expressway Photos: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसे नया प्रगति पथ कहा जा रहा है, जिसका लाभ हर आम और खास को होगा। दिल्ली तक पहुंचाना आसाना होगा। किसान अपनी उपज को आसानी से मंडियों तक ले जा सकेंगे। आम आदमी कम खर्च और कम समय में अपना सफर तय कर सकेगा। 340 किलोमीटर लंबे पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर अभी 6 लेन हैं, जिसे भविष्य में 8-लेन तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसका निर्माण लगभग ₹ 22,500 करोड़ की अनुमानित लागत से किया गया है। देखिए Purvanchal Expressway के फोटो और वीडियो

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

 