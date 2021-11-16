Purvanchal Expressway Photos: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसे नया प्रगति पथ कहा जा रहा है, जिसका लाभ हर आम और खास को होगा। दिल्ली तक पहुंचाना आसाना होगा। किसान अपनी उपज को आसानी से मंडियों तक ले जा सकेंगे। आम आदमी कम खर्च और कम समय में अपना सफर तय कर सकेगा। 340 किलोमीटर लंबे पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर अभी 6 लेन हैं, जिसे भविष्य में 8-लेन तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसका निर्माण लगभग ₹ 22,500 करोड़ की अनुमानित लागत से किया गया है। देखिए Purvanchal Expressway के फोटो और वीडियो

The "Family" ruled Amethi since 1947 but didnt even provide an cinema hall till 2019

It was @smritiirani ji who 1st gave Amethi a feel of a cinema hall in 2019 & screened Uri

Today Amethi will benefit from the connectivity of #PurvanchalExpressway #ModiYogiDoubleEngine growth pic.twitter.com/dfW5Ut8Qx5

