Purvanchal Expressway Photos: नया प्रगति पथ, देखिए पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे के फोटो-वीडियो, फटी रह जाएंगी आंखे
Purvanchal Expressway Photos: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे का उद्घाटन करेंगे। इसे नया प्रगति पथ कहा जा रहा है, जिसका लाभ हर आम और खास को होगा। दिल्ली तक पहुंचाना आसाना होगा। किसान अपनी उपज को आसानी से मंडियों तक ले जा सकेंगे। आम आदमी कम खर्च और कम समय में अपना सफर तय कर सकेगा। 340 किलोमीटर लंबे पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर अभी 6 लेन हैं, जिसे भविष्य में 8-लेन तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसका निर्माण लगभग ₹ 22,500 करोड़ की अनुमानित लागत से किया गया है। देखिए Purvanchal Expressway के फोटो और वीडियो
The "Family" ruled Amethi since 1947 but didnt even provide an cinema hall till 2019
It was @smritiirani ji who 1st gave Amethi a feel of a cinema hall in 2019 & screened Uri
Today Amethi will benefit from the connectivity of #PurvanchalExpressway #ModiYogiDoubleEngine growth pic.twitter.com/dfW5Ut8Qx5
— BesuraTaansane (@BesuraTaansane) November 16, 2021
Reporter’s Diary: On inauguration day of Purvanchal Expressway — that is till date Uttar Pradesh’s longest at 341 km b/w Lucknow to Ghazipur — conjures up image of journey that brings a touch of long peaceful drive with classic melodies, true countryside & beautiful vistas. pic.twitter.com/hJLOoqAmS8
— Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) November 16, 2021
Must-know features of Purvanchal Expressway! #एक्सप्रेस_प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/mVFYzD3NqA
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 16, 2021
