राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने हर महीने 100 यूनिट तक बिजली की खपत करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के लिए शून्य बिल की घोषणा की। इसके अनुसार प्रति माह 100 यूनिट से अधिक बिजली की खपत करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को पहले 100 यूनिट के लिए भुगतान नहीं करना होगा। 200 यूनिट तक बिजली का उपयोग करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को पहली 100 यूनिट मुफ्त और फिक्स चार्ज, फ्यूल सरचार्ज और 200 यूनिट तक के अन्य शुल्क माफ किए जाएंगे - उनका भुगतान सरकार द्वारा किया जाएगा।

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces zero bill for users consuming up to 100 units of electricity every month. Users consuming more than 100 units of electricity per month will not have to pay for the first 100 units. Consumers using up to 200 units of electricity will have the… pic.twitter.com/z3OZy5VFFO

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023