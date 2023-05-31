राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने हर महीने 100 यूनिट तक बिजली की खपत करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के लिए शून्य बिल की घोषणा की। इसके अनुसार प्रति माह 100 यूनिट से अधिक बिजली की खपत करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को पहले 100 यूनिट के लिए भुगतान नहीं करना होगा। 200 यूनिट तक बिजली का उपयोग करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को पहली 100 यूनिट मुफ्त और फिक्स चार्ज, फ्यूल सरचार्ज और 200 यूनिट तक के अन्य शुल्क माफ किए जाएंगे - उनका भुगतान सरकार द्वारा किया जाएगा।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

देश
देश