Rajasthan: राजस्थान में भी इस साल के आखिरी में विधानसभा चुनाव होने है। इससे पहले मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार के दो दिग्गज नेताओं (अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट) के बीच खटपट तेज होती जा रही है।

ताजा खबर है कि सचिन पायलट ने अशोक गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ एक बार फिर मोर्चा खोल दिया है। सचिन पायलट ने रविवार को प्रेस कॉन्प्रेंस कर ऐलान किया कि वे 11 अप्रैल को अशोक गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ एक दिन के अनशन पर बैठेंगे।

Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: पढ़िए क्या कहा सचिन पायलट ने

‘मैंने सीएम अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखा और कहा कि चुनाव आ रहे हैं और हमें जनता को दिखाना होगा कि हमारे वादों और हमारे काम में कोई अंतर नहीं है, लेकिन मुझे अभी तक सीएम से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है... हम दूसरों की तरह जांच एजेंसियों को दुरुपयोग नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन राजस्थान में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ उनका उपयोग भी नहीं हो रहा है... हमारे कार्यकर्ता और जनता यह न सोचें कि हम अपने वादों को पूरा नहीं करते हैं।’

'मैं 11 अप्रैल को एक दिन की भूख हड़ताल करूंगा। मेरी मांग है कि राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए, ताकि जनता को यह महसूस न हो कि हम कोई काम नहीं कर रहे हैं या हमने जो वादा किया, वो पूरा नहीं किया।’

सचिन पायलट ने कहा कि मैंने दो बार चिट्ठी लिखी, लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं आया, इसलिए मुझे आज सबके सामने आना पड़ा। प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सचिन पायलट ने अशोक गहलोत के वीडियो भी दिखाए, जिनमें मुख्यमंत्री ने रैलियो में भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का वादे जनता से किए थे।

बकौल पायलट, चुनाव में 6-7 महीने का समय बचा है। यदि हम अभी कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे तो जनता के बीच कैसे जाएंगे, कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच क्या संदेश देंगे? भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई की बात कहकर ही कांग्रेस 21 सीट से 100 सीट तक पहुंची थी। यदि अब कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो लोग समझेंगे कि हम सब की मिलीभगत है।

