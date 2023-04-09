Rajasthan: राजस्थान में भी इस साल के आखिरी में विधानसभा चुनाव होने है। इससे पहले मौजूदा कांग्रेस सरकार के दो दिग्गज नेताओं (अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट) के बीच खटपट तेज होती जा रही है।

ताजा खबर है कि सचिन पायलट ने अशोक गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ एक बार फिर मोर्चा खोल दिया है। सचिन पायलट ने रविवार को प्रेस कॉन्प्रेंस कर ऐलान किया कि वे 11 अप्रैल को अशोक गहलोत सरकार के खिलाफ एक दिन के अनशन पर बैठेंगे।

#WATCH | Rajasthan: I wrote a letter to CM Ashok Gehlot and said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work. But I have not received any answer from the CM yet...In Rajasthan, we are neither using them nor… pic.twitter.com/sIsQwgA9AL

‘मैंने सीएम अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखा और कहा कि चुनाव आ रहे हैं और हमें जनता को दिखाना होगा कि हमारे वादों और हमारे काम में कोई अंतर नहीं है, लेकिन मुझे अभी तक सीएम से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है... हम दूसरों की तरह जांच एजेंसियों को दुरुपयोग नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन राजस्थान में भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ उनका उपयोग भी नहीं हो रहा है... हमारे कार्यकर्ता और जनता यह न सोचें कि हम अपने वादों को पूरा नहीं करते हैं।’

#WATCH | Rajasthan: On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises: Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/SNmwTDLdJq

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 9, 2023