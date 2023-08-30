नईदुनिया ट्रेंडिंग

अपना राज्य चुनें

Top Cities
States
    Move to Naidunia APP

    Trending

    Raksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लास

    रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर बाजारों में उत्साह है। लोग खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। भद्रा के कारण रात में राखी बांधने का मुहूर्त है। कहीं-कहीं 31 अगस्त को भी राखी बांधी जाएगी।

    BY Arvind Dubey
    Publish Date: Wed, 30 Aug 2023 08:23 AM (IST)
    Updated Date: Wed, 30 Aug 2023 08:23 AM (IST)
    Raksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लास
    रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार पूरे देश में मनाया जा रहा है।

    HighLights

    1. देशभर में मनाया जा रहा राखी का त्योहार
    2. जवानों को बांधी जा रही राखी
    3. मिठाई की दुकानों पर देखी जा रही भीड़

    नई दिल्ली। रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार देशभर में उल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। भद्रा का साया होने के कारण दिन में राखी बांधने का शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है, लेकिन देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से सैनिकों को राखी बांधने के फोटो-वीडियो सामने आए हैं। इसी तरह जेलों में भी रक्षाबंधन बनाया जा रहा है। यहां देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

    यह भी पढ़ें
    Raksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लासRaksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लास

    वीडियो: मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन में रक्षाबंधन के अवसर पर श्री महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में भस्म आरती की गई और विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की गई।

    यह भी पढ़ें
    LPG Price: रक्षाबंधन गिफ्ट, आज से 200 रुपए सस्ता मिल रहा रसोई गैस सिलेंडरLPG Price: रक्षाबंधन गिफ्ट, आज से 200 रुपए सस्ता मिल रहा रसोई गैस सिलेंडर

    वीडियो: जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के अखनूर सेक्टर में लड़कियों ने देश की सीमा की रक्षा कर रहे जवानों को राखी बांधी।

    वीडियो: रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार बड़े उत्साह के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर में स्कूली लड़कियों ने सीआरपीएफ जवानों की कलाई पर राखी बांधी।

    वीडियो: उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में रक्षाबंधन से एक दिन पहले महिला कैदियों द्वारा तैयार राखियां बेचने के लिए जिला जेल में राखी स्टॉल लगाया गया।

    Slide slide_3
    Slide slide_4
    Slide slide_1
    Slide slide_2
    Slide slide_5