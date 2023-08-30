Raksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लास

रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर बाजारों में उत्साह है। लोग खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। भद्रा के कारण रात में राखी बांधने का मुहूर्त है। कहीं-कहीं 31 अगस्त को भी राखी बांधी जाएगी।
नई दिल्ली। रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार देशभर में उल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। भद्रा का साया होने के कारण दिन में राखी बांधने का शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है, लेकिन देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से सैनिकों को राखी बांधने के फोटो-वीडियो सामने आए हैं। इसी तरह जेलों में भी रक्षाबंधन बनाया जा रहा है। यहां देखिए फोटो-वीडियो
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bhasm Aaarti performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and special prayers held, on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/UkMFPdPJ3M
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | J&K | Local girls tie Rakhi to jawans guarding the country's border, in the Akhnoor sector. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/iWgnk3taUE
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | The Festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great enthusiasm as school girls tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (29.08) pic.twitter.com/pjcQ0lctYF
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023
#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP: Rakhi stall set up at the district jail to sell rakhis prepared by women prisoners ahead of Raksha Bandhan (29.08) pic.twitter.com/eOI0YtnQUm
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023