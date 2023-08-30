Raksha Bandhan celebration 2023: सीमा पर जवानों को बांधी गई राखी, वीडियो में देखिए रक्षाबंधन का उल्लास

रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर बाजारों में उत्साह है। लोग खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। भद्रा के कारण रात में राखी बांधने का मुहूर्त है। कहीं-कहीं 31 अगस्त को भी राखी बांधी जाएगी।

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bhasm Aaarti performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and special prayers held, on the occasion of #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/UkMFPdPJ3M — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2023

वीडियो: जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के अखनूर सेक्टर में लड़कियों ने देश की सीमा की रक्षा कर रहे जवानों को राखी बांधी।

#WATCH | J&K | Local girls tie Rakhi to jawans guarding the country's border, in the Akhnoor sector. #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/iWgnk3taUE — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

वीडियो: रक्षा बंधन का त्योहार बड़े उत्साह के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर में स्कूली लड़कियों ने सीआरपीएफ जवानों की कलाई पर राखी बांधी।

#WATCH | The Festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrated with great enthusiasm as school girls tie rakhi on the wrists of CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (29.08) pic.twitter.com/pjcQ0lctYF — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

वीडियो: उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में रक्षाबंधन से एक दिन पहले महिला कैदियों द्वारा तैयार राखियां बेचने के लिए जिला जेल में राखी स्टॉल लगाया गया।