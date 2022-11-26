केंद्रीय सूचना आयुक्त उदय माहुरकर ने दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा इमामों को दिए जाने वाले वेतन के खिलाफ एक आरटीआई आवेदन पर आदेश पारित किया है। केंद्रीय सूचना आयुक्त ने कहा, "केवल मस्जिदों में इमामों और अन्य लोगों को वेतन देना न केवल हिंदू समुदाय और अन्य गैर-मुस्लिम अल्पसंख्यक धर्मों के सदस्यों के साथ विश्वासघात करना है, बल्कि भारतीय मुसलमानों के एक वर्ग के बीच पैन-इस्लामिक प्रवृत्ति को बढ़ावा देना भी है। आयुक्त ने कहा, "मुस्लिम समुदाय को विशेष धार्मिक लाभ देने जैसे कदम, जैसा कि वर्तमान मामले में उठाया गया है, वास्तव में अंतर्धार्मिक सद्भाव को गंभीर रूप से प्रभावित करता है क्योंकि वे अति राष्ट्रवादी आबादी के एक वर्ग से मुसलमानों के लिए अवमानना ​​को आमंत्रित करते हैं।"

