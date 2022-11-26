दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा इमामों को दिए जा रहे वेतन के खिलाफ लगी थी आरटीआई, सूचना आयोग ने किया आदेश पारित

केंद्रीय सूचना आयुक्त उदय माहुरकर ने दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा इमामों को दिए जाने वाले वेतन के खिलाफ एक आरटीआई आवेदन पर आदेश पारित किया है। केंद्रीय सूचना आयुक्त ने कहा, "केवल मस्जिदों में इमामों और अन्य लोगों को वेतन देना न केवल हिंदू समुदाय और अन्य गैर-मुस्लिम अल्पसंख्यक धर्मों के सदस्यों के साथ विश्वासघात करना है, बल्कि भारतीय मुसलमानों के एक वर्ग के बीच पैन-इस्लामिक प्रवृत्ति को बढ़ावा देना भी है। आयुक्त ने कहा, "मुस्लिम समुदाय को विशेष धार्मिक लाभ देने जैसे कदम, जैसा कि वर्तमान मामले में उठाया गया है, वास्तव में अंतर्धार्मिक सद्भाव को गंभीर रूप से प्रभावित करता है क्योंकि वे अति राष्ट्रवादी आबादी के एक वर्ग से मुसलमानों के लिए अवमानना ​​को आमंत्रित करते हैं।"

Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar has passed an order on an RTI application against the salary to imams by the Delhi government. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

"Giving salaries to Imams&others only in mosques,amounts to not just betraying Hindu community&members of other non-Muslim minority religions but also encouraging pan-Islamist tendencies amongst a section of Indian Muslims already visible," Central Information Commissioner. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

"Steps like giving special religious benefits to Muslim community only like one taken up in present matter, in fact severely affects interfaith harmony as they invite contempt for Muslims as a whole from a section of ultra nationalist population,"Central Information Commissioner. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

