Social Media on Russia Ukraine War: युद्ध के हालात में भी सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे मजे ले रहे यूजर्स, देखें Video
Social Media on Russia Ukraine War । रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रहे युद्ध शुरू हो चुका है। अमेरिका और उसके अन्य सहयोगी देशों की लगातार चेतावनी के बाद भी रूस ने यूक्रेन पर हमला कर दिया है। युद्ध के जुड़ी तमाम जानकारी तेजी से इंटरनेट मीडिया पर शेयर की जा रही है, वहीं दूसरी ओर सोशल मीडिया पर युद्ध के हालात में भी कई यूजर्स कई मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी -
USA trying to help Ukraine from another continent#RussiaUkraineConflict #WWIII #Putin
— cool$boy⭐🇳🇬 (@kingayrastarr) February 24, 2022
The only person who can establish peace between Ukraine and Russia..#RussiaUkraineConflict #WWIII pic.twitter.com/IEnEM6Gyin
— Shivam Gupta AAP (@iShivamG_) February 24, 2022
When they start world war without you#RussiaUkraineConflict #worldwar3 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/iSvCoKjoaA
— Dilettante (@CultKohli_) February 24, 2022
Joe Biden preparing himself to go to War with Putin in World War 3 😂 #Putin #Biden #worldwar3 #WWIII #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/8YwV970CzM
— प्रमोद नौटियाल 🇮🇳#प्रशासक समिति🚩SⓇⓉ🚩🇮🇳 (@Pramod_SRT) February 24, 2022
Joe Biden warning #Putin not to enter Ukraine otherwise Biden will teach Putin the hardest lesson.#RussiaUkraineCrisis #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/H2oid5brQk
— KAMRAN (@_SENTIMENT__) February 24, 2022
Russia already attacked Ukraine.
Meanwhile
Vladimir Putin 🇷🇺 vs Joe Biden 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OtPWf5CwC4
— 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 (@MeGautamSingh) February 24, 2022
Imran khan right now#RussiaUkraineConflict#worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/7oquSX3UvL
— Yaduveer Singh (@YaduveerSinghIN) February 24, 2022
Taiwan watching Ukraine rn#Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict #Putin pic.twitter.com/7VeuMXtMIt
— fullvikas (@not_vikash) February 24, 2022
Putin better chill before Joe Biden activates the rumbling, the statue of liberty ain't no regular statue #RussiaUkraineConflict #WWIII #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/XUnOCWmYMj
— Lord 7th 🅙 (@TheLord_7th) February 24, 2022
American version of Rajnath Singh. #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/ilgH3cLejb
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 24, 2022
Posted By: Sandeep Chourey
