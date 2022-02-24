Social Media on Russia Ukraine War । रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रहे युद्ध शुरू हो चुका है। अमेरिका और उसके अन्य सहयोगी देशों की लगातार चेतावनी के बाद भी रूस ने यूक्रेन पर हमला कर दिया है। युद्ध के जुड़ी तमाम जानकारी तेजी से इंटरनेट मीडिया पर शेयर की जा रही है, वहीं दूसरी ओर सोशल मीडिया पर युद्ध के हालात में भी कई यूजर्स कई मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आपकी हंसी छूट जाएगी -

Posted By: Sandeep Chourey

 