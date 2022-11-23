Satyendar Jain in Jail: तिहाड़ से सत्येंद्र जैन का एक वीडियो आया सामने, बाहर से खाना मंगवा कर खा रहे

Satyendar Jain in Jail: मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपों में तिहाड़ जेल में कैद आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार के मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन का एक और सीसीटीवी वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो से साफ है कि सत्येंद्र जैन बाहर से खाना बुलाकर खा रहे हैं। जबकि हाल ही में सत्येंद्र जैन की ओर से दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर मांग की गई थी कि उन्हें बाहर से ड्राई फ्रूट और फल बुलवाने की अनुमति दी जाए, क्योंकि उनका वजन घट रहा है।

सत्येंद्र जैन के तिहाड़ जेल से आ रहे वीडियो आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए परेशान खड़ी कर रहे हैं। भाजपा जहां हमलावर है, वहीं अरविंद केजरीवाल और मनीष सिसोदिया जैसे नेता बचाव कर रहे हैं।

सत्येंद्र जैन के वीडियो बने मुसीबत

इससे पहले सत्येंद्र जैन के चार वीडियो सामने आ चुके हैं। दो वीडियो में वो समाज करवाते नजर आ रहे हैं। भाजपा ने सवाल उठाए तो आप नेताओं ने दलील दी कि सत्येंद्र जैन बीमार हैं और यही कारण है कि उन्हें फिजियोथेरेपी करवाना पड़ रही है। हालांकि बाद में तिहाड़ जेल सूत्रों के हवाले से एक और वीडियो जारी करते हुए बताया गया कि सत्येंद्र जैन की मसाज करने वाला कोई फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट नहीं, बल्कि दुष्कर्म का आरोपी रिंकू है।

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

केजरीवाल ने नहीं हटाया मंत्रिपद से

Delhi Dy CM @msisodia claimed that this person giving massage to Satyendra Jain is a physiotherapist. Turns out he is a RAPIST who raped his own minor child.@ArvindKejriwal will continue to defend Satyendra Jain and also Sisodia who defended rapist.pic.twitter.com/He5HY7RQxY — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 22, 2022

भाजपा का कहना है कि सत्येंद्र जैन जेल में अपने मंत्री पद का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। जेल में सुख-सुविधाएं भोग रहे हैं। मालिश करवा रहे हैं, हाथ-पैर दबवा रहे हैं, बाहर से खाना बुलवाकर खा रहे हैं। सत्येंद्र जैन की करतूतें सामने आने के बाद भी अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उन्हें अपनी कैबिनेट में बनाए रखा है और लगातार बचाव भी कर रहे हैं। सत्येंद्र जैन की जेल में अय्याशी का मामला गुजरात चुनाव में भी उठा है। भाजपा नेता ही इसे अरविंद केजरीवाल का दिल्ली मॉडल बता रहे हैं और भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगा रहे हैं।

The allegations of Satyendra Jain receiving massages & special treatment in Tihar Jail wasn't unfounded. Here is the footage! He is in jail, facing serious corruption charges and yet he continues to remain minister in AAP Govt which controls Jail admin.pic.twitter.com/Bk3UFapL6h — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 19, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal has reduced Tihar to a massage parlour. His jailed minister Satyendra Jain would get a masseur, who would, in violation of all jail rules, indulge the inmate, because of his proximity to the Delhi CM. Delhi Govt manages Tihar. ये भ्रष्टाचारी राजनीति बदलने आए थे। pic.twitter.com/8NgUlqDGFE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 19, 2022

Posted By: Arvind Dubey