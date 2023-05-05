SCO Summit in Goa: जयशंकर ने किया बिलावल भुट्टो का स्वागत, बिना नाम लिए उठा दिया आतंकवाद का मुद्दा
SCO Summit in Goa: गोवा में जारी SCO (Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) शिखर सम्मेलन का शुक्रवार को दूसरा दिन है। विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने आज का सत्र शुरू होने से पहले सभी विदेश मंत्रियों का स्वागत किया। पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो भी स्वागत किया गया, लेकिन जब अपने शुरुआती भाषण की बारी आई, तो भारत के विदेश मंत्री ने बिना लाग-लपेट के आतंकवाद का मुद्दा छेड़ दिया।
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/mOfx8dRlat
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
#WATCH | I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper… pic.twitter.com/vgSSKYzdhJ
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
Posted By: Arvind Dubey