SCO Summit in Goa: गोवा में जारी SCO (Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) शिखर सम्मेलन का शुक्रवार को दूसरा दिन है। विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने आज का सत्र शुरू होने से पहले सभी विदेश मंत्रियों का स्वागत किया। पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री बिलावल भुट्टो भी स्वागत किया गया, लेकिन जब अपने शुरुआती भाषण की बारी आई, तो भारत के विदेश मंत्री ने बिना लाग-लपेट के आतंकवाद का मुद्दा छेड़ दिया।

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने आतंकवाद पर निशाना साधा और इसे क्षेत्र के सामने एक बड़े खतरे के रूप में करार दिया। विदेश मंत्रालय ने बैठक में कहा कि 'आतंकवाद विरोधी उपाय समय की जरूरत है।' हालांकि उन्होंने पाकिस्तान का नाम नहीं लिया, लेकिन साफ इशारा जरूर कर दिया और ऐसे देशों की मदद करने वालों का जिक्र करके चीन को भी नसीहत दे दी।

अब सभी नेता बंद कमरे में मीटिंग कर रहे हैं। मीटिंग के बाद बयान जारी किया जाएगा कि कितने सूत्रीय मुद्दों पर सभी के बीच चर्चा हुई। चीन के विदेश मंत्री यहां से सीधा पाकिस्तान जाएगा। बिलावल भुट्टो उनके साथ ही यात्रा करेंगे।

जयशंकर ने लगे हाथ यह मांग भी रखी दी कि अंग्रेजी को एससीओ की तीसरी आधिकारिक भाषा बनाया जाए क्योंकि यह सदस्य देशों के बीच संचार को अधिक प्रभावी बनाती है।

#WATCH | I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper… pic.twitter.com/vgSSKYzdhJ

