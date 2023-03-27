लोकसभा से अयोग्य घोषित होने के बाद अब लोकसभा आवास समिति ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को सरकार द्वारा आवंटित बंगला खाली करने का नोटिस दिया है। यह खबर समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्र के हवाले से दी है। लोकसभा सचिवालय ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को सरकारी बंगला खाली करने का नोटिस दिया है। दिनांक 23.04.2023 से शासकीय बंगले का आवंटन निरस्त किया जायेगा।

