राहुल गांधी को फिर झटका, लोकसभा से अयोग्य होने के बाद अब सरकारी बंगला खाली करने का नोटिस
लोकसभा से अयोग्य घोषित होने के बाद अब लोकसभा आवास समिति ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को सरकार द्वारा आवंटित बंगला खाली करने का नोटिस दिया है। यह खबर समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्र के हवाले से दी है। लोकसभा सचिवालय ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को सरकारी बंगला खाली करने का नोटिस दिया है। दिनांक 23.04.2023 से शासकीय बंगले का आवंटन निरस्त किया जायेगा।
After being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, now the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has given notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow: Sources
Lok Sabha Secretariat gives notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate government bungalow.
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat