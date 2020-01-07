#BharatBandh : आज कर लें जरूरी खरीदारी, कल है भारत बंद, हो सकती है परेशानी

मल्‍टीमीडिया डेस्‍क। #BharatBandh अगर आपके कल से जुड़े जरूरी कामकाज, लेनदेन या खरीदारी बाकी है तो आज ही इसे निपटा लें। कल यानी 8 जनवरी, बुधवार को दस सेंट्रल ट्रेड यूनियन central trade unions ने देशव्‍यापी हड़ताल का आ्हवान किया है। यूनियन का दावा है कि इस हड़ताल में करीब 25 करोड़ लोग भागेदारी करेंगे। यह हड़ताल सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ है। इस हड़ताल में INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC जैसी ट्रेड यूनियन शामिल होंगी। इनके अलावा कुछ स्‍वतंत्र फेडरेशन भी हड़ताल का समर्थन कर रही हैं।

10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों (CTUs) ने एक संयुक्त बयान में कहा है कि "श्रम मंत्रालय श्रमिकों की किसी भी मांग पर आश्वासन देने में विफल रहा है। इस बंद से आपके कामकाज प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। ट्रेड यूनियनों की इस हड़ताल से बाजार बंद रह सकते हैं और बैंकिंग सेक्‍टर भी प्रभावित हो सकता है।

इस भारत बंद में तेल, डिफेंस, बैंकिंग सेक्‍टर, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र सहित ट्रांसपोर्ट क्षेत्र के लोग भागेदारी करेंगे। हालांकि पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इस हड़ताल का समर्थन तो किया है लेकिन वे खुद को भारत बंद से अलग रख रही हैं।

Bank Strike : जल्‍द निपटा लें बैंक से जुड़े काम, 8 जनवरी को हो सकती है हड़ताल

छात्रों के लगभग 60 संगठनों का समर्थन

छात्रों के लगभग 60 संगठनों और कुछ विश्वविद्यालयों के निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने भी हड़ताल में शामिल होने का फैसला किया है। ट्रेड यूनियनों ने जेएनयू हिंसा और अन्य विश्वविद्यालय परिसरों में इसी तरह की घटनाओं की निंदा की और पूरे भारत में छात्रों और शिक्षकों के साथ अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त की।

Centre Trade unions calls for #bharatbandh tomorrow with following demands. This also includes sack of Unconstitutional NRC_CAA. pic.twitter.com/o8O0DoIwaM — Not That Swaraj (@Polytikle) January 7, 2020

Bharat Bandh was never called to fight against Corruption Bharat Bandh was never called to protest against StonePelters Bharat Bandh was never called to protest against those who support Terrorism In the greed for power Leftists and Congress wants to divide India#BharatBandh — Nisha Jha (@IndiaNisha18) January 7, 2020

We dont want Bharat Bandh.We are sick and tired of the violence and we are sick and tired of Bandhs.we want to work for our living and if you dont want privatization because then you can sit in office or sit in house and get your pay without working ,then think again.#BharatBandh — Aarthi (@ss_aarthi) January 7, 2020

Try every trick in the book, call for a #BharatBandh tomorrow, for what? This is getting scarier day by day.... Losing elections after elections has transformed the opposition 100+ year old political party "Vadra Congress" into a certified antinational party. pic.twitter.com/VJ2bt6jL3a — Alert Citizen's Voice जागरूक नागरिक की आवाज़ 📢 (@AlertJantaINDIA) January 7, 2020

They can try what they like, not in this lifetime I am voting for Congress! #BharatBandh#JNUattack #AMUViolence #TukdeTukdeGang #BollywooodTraitors Jai Hind 🇮🇳 RT if you agree! United we Stand against anti India forces! — MAHIMA SHASTRI 🇮🇳 महिमा शास्त्री (@MahimaShastri) January 7, 2020

#BharatBandh Tomorrow’s Bandh is nothing but sheer display of arrogance and attitude by employed people, towards the Unemployed youth, giving them Burnol moment, saying ,”we have jobs but won’t work today”! Meaningless Bandh! — BUSHINDIA (@BUSHINDIA) January 7, 2020

#BharatBandh is @flyspicejet working tomorrow? @flyspicejet is a DMK airline,? Will it close operations tomorrow ? — Madhav 🇮🇳 (@mahesh10816) January 7, 2020

Citizens, There are some who have billions in swiss bank accounts If you have secured so much for your self & generations please go ahead with #BharatBandh for as many days as you want If not, dont be a scape goat! please go to work (Do not relate with the below pic.... pic.twitter.com/IpHiUuVZkx — Sw Dharam Tirth (@SwDharamTirth) January 7, 2020

#BharatBandh will expose the real face of Commies who in collaboration with Dynastic Politicians seek to destroy Indian Economy pic.twitter.com/staDNCavwn — Antiset (@AntiSethi) January 7, 2020

#NoBharatBandh A big NO to #BharatBandh I am fed up of these nonsense , negative so called college students protests, bandh etc in which poor people, daily wagers, school going students and their studies suffered. If you agree Tweet/Retweet your views with hashtag #NoBharatBandh — Sonali Mehta (@sonali_mehta25) January 7, 2020

#BIGNEWS: Ten central trade unions call for #BharatBandh on Jan 8. Lacks of workers expected to take part in a protest against alleged anti-labour policies of the centre. pic.twitter.com/YbmBDTRvw5 — Çûtë_Döll (@Cute_Doll5) January 7, 2020

#BharatBandh I support privatization of PSUs. It will lower govt burden and enhance quality of service. — Lalit Saluja (@salujaLK) January 7, 2020

