मल्‍टीमीडिया डेस्‍क। #BharatBandh अगर आपके कल से जुड़े जरूरी कामकाज, लेनदेन या खरीदारी बाकी है तो आज ही इसे निपटा लें। कल यानी 8 जनवरी, बुधवार को दस सेंट्रल ट्रेड यूनियन central trade unions ने देशव्‍यापी हड़ताल का आ्हवान किया है। यूनियन का दावा है कि इस हड़ताल में करीब 25 करोड़ लोग भागेदारी करेंगे। यह हड़ताल सरकार की नीतियों के खिलाफ है। इस हड़ताल में INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC जैसी ट्रेड यूनियन शामिल होंगी। इनके अलावा कुछ स्‍वतंत्र फेडरेशन भी हड़ताल का समर्थन कर रही हैं।

10 केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों (CTUs) ने एक संयुक्त बयान में कहा है कि "श्रम मंत्रालय श्रमिकों की किसी भी मांग पर आश्वासन देने में विफल रहा है। इस बंद से आपके कामकाज प्रभावित हो सकते हैं। ट्रेड यूनियनों की इस हड़ताल से बाजार बंद रह सकते हैं और बैंकिंग सेक्‍टर भी प्रभावित हो सकता है।

इस भारत बंद में तेल, डिफेंस, बैंकिंग सेक्‍टर, सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र सहित ट्रांसपोर्ट क्षेत्र के लोग भागेदारी करेंगे। हालांकि पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इस हड़ताल का समर्थन तो किया है लेकिन वे खुद को भारत बंद से अलग रख रही हैं।

Bank Strike : जल्‍द निपटा लें बैंक से जुड़े काम, 8 जनवरी को हो सकती है हड़ताल

छात्रों के लगभग 60 संगठनों का समर्थन

छात्रों के लगभग 60 संगठनों और कुछ विश्वविद्यालयों के निर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों ने भी हड़ताल में शामिल होने का फैसला किया है। ट्रेड यूनियनों ने जेएनयू हिंसा और अन्य विश्वविद्यालय परिसरों में इसी तरह की घटनाओं की निंदा की और पूरे भारत में छात्रों और शिक्षकों के साथ अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त की।

Posted By:

fantasy cricket
fantasy cricket
 