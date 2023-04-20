Sudan Crisis: सूडान से भारतीयों की निकासी पर विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने कहा है कि हम तैयार हैं। हम जमीन पर अपनी टीम एमएस के साथ निकट संपर्क में हैं, लेकिन यह सब लड़ाई में लंबे समय तक संघर्ष विराम और निकासी के लिए सुरक्षित स्थानों पर निर्भर करता है। जमीन पर स्थिति बहुत तनावपूर्ण बनी हुई है। हमारा ध्यान लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने पर है। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर न्यूयॉर्क में हैं और सूडान संकट पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव के साथ बैठक करेंगे। खार्तूम में भारतीय दूतावास खुला है, काम कर रहा है और अलग-अलग स्थानों से काम कर रहे अधिकारियों के साथ सभी सेवाएं प्रदान कर रहा है। दूतावास की इमारत के अंदर अभी कोई नहीं है। मई के महीने में गोवा में एससीओ एफएम की बैठक में पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी पर विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता का कहना है, "किसी विशेष सदस्य पर ध्यान केंद्रित करना उचित नहीं होगा।"

