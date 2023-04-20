Sudan Crisis: सूडान से भारतीयों की निकासी पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा दूतावास इमारत में अभी कोई नहीं

Sudan Crisis: सूडान से भारतीयों की निकासी पर विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने कहा है कि हम तैयार हैं। हम जमीन पर अपनी टीम एमएस के साथ निकट संपर्क में हैं, लेकिन यह सब लड़ाई में लंबे समय तक संघर्ष विराम और निकासी के लिए सुरक्षित स्थानों पर निर्भर करता है। जमीन पर स्थिति बहुत तनावपूर्ण बनी हुई है। हमारा ध्यान लोगों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने पर है। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर न्यूयॉर्क में हैं और सूडान संकट पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव के साथ बैठक करेंगे। खार्तूम में भारतीय दूतावास खुला है, काम कर रहा है और अलग-अलग स्थानों से काम कर रहे अधिकारियों के साथ सभी सेवाएं प्रदान कर रहा है। दूतावास की इमारत के अंदर अभी कोई नहीं है। मई के महीने में गोवा में एससीओ एफएम की बैठक में पाकिस्तान की भागीदारी पर विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता का कहना है, "किसी विशेष सदस्य पर ध्यान केंद्रित करना उचित नहीं होगा।"

#WATCH | We are in readiness. We are in close touch with our teams on the ground but it all depends on how long there is a ceasefire in fighting and safe locations available for evacuation: MEA spox on the evacuation of Indians from #Sudan pic.twitter.com/oPYGCKTOzF — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

#WATCH | "The situation on the ground continues to be very tense. Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals," says MEA spox on #Sudan crisis. pic.twitter.com/gDUxXZgH33 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

The Embassy of India in Khartoum is open, functioning and rendering all services with officials working from separate locations. Nobody is inside the Embassy building right now: MEA spox on Sudan crisis — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat