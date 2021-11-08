दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 1997 के उपहार अग्निकांड मामले में सबूतों से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में सुशील अंसल और गोपाल अंसल के खिलाफ 2.25 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। कोर्ट ने व्यवसायी सुशील अंसल और गोपाल अंसल और अन्य को सात साल जेल की सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने उन्हें हिरासत में लेने का भी आदेश दिया।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

 