उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के समापन के बाद मतदान अधिकारियों ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) और वीवीपैट को सील कर दिया।

Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after conclusion of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Rampur Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/HddSEPITJg

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022