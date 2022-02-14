UP Assembly Election Phase 2 : यूपी में दूसरे चरण का मतदान संपन्न, ईवीएम और वीवीपैट को किया गया सील
Updated: | Mon, 14 Feb 2022 07:40 PM (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के समापन के बाद मतदान अधिकारियों ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीन (ईवीएम) और वीवीपैट को सील कर दिया।
Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after conclusion of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections; visuals from a polling booth in Rampur Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/HddSEPITJg
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 14, 2022
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat