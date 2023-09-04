Barabanki: यूपी के बाराबंकी में रात 3 बजे ढही इमारत, 2 की मौत, कुछ लोग मलबे में दबे, रेस्क्यू जारी

पुलिस ने बताया, हम इमारत में मौजूद 16 लोगों में से 12 लोगों को बचाने में कामयाब रहे। तीन-चार लोग फंसे हुए हैं। 12 घायलों में से दो की मौत हो गई है।
बाराबंकी। उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी में बीती रात करीब 3 बजे एक इमारत ढह गई। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, 12 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। 2 लोगों की मौत की सूचना है, जबकि 4 लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। राहत तथा बचाव कार्य जारी है।
VIDEO | "The incident took place in Fatehpur in Barabanki district. We received the information at 3:10 am today. We managed to rescued 12 people of the 16 people, who were there in the building. Three-four people are said to be trapped. Two of the 12 injured have died," says a… pic.twitter.com/COVxSPFMYE
VIDEO | Two people were killed while four others are still feared trapped under the debris of a three-storeyed building that collapsed in UP's Barabanki in the wee hours of Monday. A search and rescue operation by the SDRF is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/W1OJhyTj9c
