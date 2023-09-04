नईदुनिया ट्रेंडिंग

    Barabanki: यूपी के बाराबंकी में रात 3 बजे ढही इमारत, 2 की मौत, कुछ लोग मलबे में दबे, रेस्क्यू जारी

    पुलिस ने बताया, हम इमारत में मौजूद 16 लोगों में से 12 लोगों को बचाने में कामयाब रहे। तीन-चार लोग फंसे हुए हैं। 12 घायलों में से दो की मौत हो गई है।

    BY Arvind Dubey
    Publish Date: Mon, 04 Sep 2023 08:02 AM (IST)
    Updated Date: Mon, 04 Sep 2023 08:05 AM (IST)
    Barabanki: यूपी के बाराबंकी में रात 3 बजे ढही इमारत, 2 की मौत, कुछ लोग मलबे में दबे, रेस्क्यू जारी

    1. यूपी के बाराबंकी में 3 मंजिला इमारत ढही
    2. 12 लोगों को बताया
    3. 4 अब भी दबे

    बाराबंकी। उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी में बीती रात करीब 3 बजे एक इमारत ढह गई। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, 12 लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। 2 लोगों की मौत की सूचना है, जबकि 4 लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। राहत तथा बचाव कार्य जारी है।

    स्थानीय प्रशासन का कहना है कि पिछले दिनों की भारी बारिश के कारण की स्थानों पर इमारतें जर्जर हो गई हैं। अब ऐसी इमारतों को चिह्नित कर, लोगों को वहां से सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने का काम होगा।

