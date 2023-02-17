उत्तर प्रदेश | लखनऊ में मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर बम की सूचना आने के बाद सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई, जो बाद में पुलिस को मिली। कॉल मिलने पर तलाशी ली गई तो यह फर्जी कॉल निकली।

Uttar Pradesh | Security increased outside the CM's residence in Lucknow after a bomb call, which later turned out to be a hoax call, was received by the Police. Search was conducted upon receiving the call and it later turned out to be a hoax call. pic.twitter.com/VB7gnZ1uM3

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2023