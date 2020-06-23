Viral Video : लीजिये एक बेहतरीन वीडियो देखिये। यह देखने में रोमांचक तो है ही, लेकिन अपने आप में पहेली जैसा है। इस पहेली का जवाब वीडियो को पूरा देखने पर अपने आप मिल जाएगा। यह वीडियो एक ऐसी जगह का है जहां ढेर सारी आइसबर्ग यानी बर्फ की चट्टाने हैं। आमतौर पर लोगों को लगता है कि जब भी बर्फ की चट्टान पिघलकर पानी में गिरती है तो यह प्रकिया धीरे-धीरे होती होगी और पानी रिस-रिसकर गिरता होगा। लेकिन इस वीडियो को देखकर आपने सारे अनुमान ध्‍वस्‍त हो जांएगे और इस प्राकृतिक घटना के प्रति नज़रिया बदल जाएगा। असल में जब भी कोई बर्फ की चट्टान या हिमखंड जमीन पर गिरता है और डूबता है तो इसके पहले वह नीचे जाने के बजाय ऊपर उठता है और बहुत तेजी के साथ उठता है।

इसका कारण यह है कि हिमखंड वजन में हल्का होता है और समुद्री जल भारी होता है। हिमखंड तुरंत सतह पर तैरता है और ऊपर की ओर बढ़ता रहता है, जिससे आकाश में बर्फ का एक स्‍तंभ जैसा बन जाता है। यह वीडियो ओडिशा में पदस्‍थ भारतीय वन सेवा के अधिकारी Susanta Nanda ने अपने Twitter Handle पर पोस्‍ट किया है। इसके संबंध में उन्‍होंने जानकारी भी दी है। आप भी इस रोमांचकारी दृश्‍य का आनंद लीजिये।

यहां देखें हैरतअंगेज दृश्‍य

Wild Life से जुड़े ऐसे ही और रोचक, मजेदार वीडियो यहां देखिये

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

नईदुनिया ई-पेपर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

नईदुनिया ई-पेपर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

डाउनलोड करें नईदुनिया ऐप | पाएं मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और देश-दुनिया की सभी खबरों के साथ नईदुनिया ई-पेपर,राशिफल और कई फायदेमंद सर्विसेस

डाउनलोड करें नईदुनिया ऐप | पाएं मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और देश-दुनिया की सभी खबरों के साथ नईदुनिया ई-पेपर,राशिफल और कई फायदेमंद सर्विसेस

जीतेगा भारत हारेगा कोरोना
जीतेगा भारत हारेगा कोरोना
 