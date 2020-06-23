Viral Video : शांत झील में अचानक कुछ तेजी से उठा, वीडियो देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग

Viral Video : लीजिये एक बेहतरीन वीडियो देखिये। यह देखने में रोमांचक तो है ही, लेकिन अपने आप में पहेली जैसा है। इस पहेली का जवाब वीडियो को पूरा देखने पर अपने आप मिल जाएगा। यह वीडियो एक ऐसी जगह का है जहां ढेर सारी आइसबर्ग यानी बर्फ की चट्टाने हैं। आमतौर पर लोगों को लगता है कि जब भी बर्फ की चट्टान पिघलकर पानी में गिरती है तो यह प्रकिया धीरे-धीरे होती होगी और पानी रिस-रिसकर गिरता होगा। लेकिन इस वीडियो को देखकर आपने सारे अनुमान ध्‍वस्‍त हो जांएगे और इस प्राकृतिक घटना के प्रति नज़रिया बदल जाएगा। असल में जब भी कोई बर्फ की चट्टान या हिमखंड जमीन पर गिरता है और डूबता है तो इसके पहले वह नीचे जाने के बजाय ऊपर उठता है और बहुत तेजी के साथ उठता है।

इसका कारण यह है कि हिमखंड वजन में हल्का होता है और समुद्री जल भारी होता है। हिमखंड तुरंत सतह पर तैरता है और ऊपर की ओर बढ़ता रहता है, जिससे आकाश में बर्फ का एक स्‍तंभ जैसा बन जाता है। यह वीडियो ओडिशा में पदस्‍थ भारतीय वन सेवा के अधिकारी Susanta Nanda ने अपने Twitter Handle पर पोस्‍ट किया है। इसके संबंध में उन्‍होंने जानकारी भी दी है। आप भी इस रोमांचकारी दृश्‍य का आनंद लीजिये।

यहां देखें हैरतअंगेज दृश्‍य

When the iceberg falls off the ground and sinks it rises instead of going down. Spectacular.... Because the iceberg is lighter in weight and the seawater is heavier, the iceberg instantly floats to the surface and continues to rise upward, forming a pillar in the sky. pic.twitter.com/YdCdwAQmdT — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 17, 2020

Wild Life से जुड़े ऐसे ही और रोचक, मजेदार वीडियो यहां देखिये

It’s not only important to accelerate.... One needs to decelerate at the right time to be a winner in life🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/J21p6hkejZ — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 22, 2020

Yogi from the Nature.#Internationalyogaday2020 Inhale blessings Exhale gratitude🙏 pic.twitter.com/wvmpM44Sye — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2020

The only animal on earth that must be eating banana after washing it😂 Jokes apart, enjoy the splash these Chimpanzees are having👍 pic.twitter.com/p8C876hj9a — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 16, 2020

There is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words💕 🎬: In the video pic.twitter.com/eOEkhRDkwN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 15, 2020

Infancy is a fascinating time for these new born elephants, entering the world with around 100kg. They have to rise to its feet immediately to drink mother’s milk. And in a hour or two, they will start walking.... Watch the baby of just few minutes old, struggling to stand. pic.twitter.com/vEaYQHTMBt — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 17, 2020

One can resist everything except temptation 😔 pic.twitter.com/UxIa5Q4tXv — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 18, 2020

That magical moment when bear emerges from hibernation💚 pic.twitter.com/PelFfP1n4D — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 16, 2020

Pandemic times. Can the apes be behind? Ape aping the washing style of its keeper👌 ( Free wild animals from cages. Forest is where they belong) pic.twitter.com/DW6Q2LLY8s — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2020

Giraffe numbers are falling so sharply that it is being referred to as a ‘silent extinction’ of the species. Sedating a wild giraffe, keeping an adult one on the ground & treating it & finally to be on the road again is the most daunting task. See the effort needed.. pic.twitter.com/9jiwu5UCLM — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 21, 2020

Which child doesn’t want to play.... Elder siblings shows the way. The young was quick enough to grab it💕 ( From Dune.🎬: In the clip) pic.twitter.com/KcE6XQ4GMb — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 22, 2020

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

नईदुनिया ई-पेपर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

नईदुनिया ई-पेपर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे

डाउनलोड करें नईदुनिया ऐप | पाएं मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और देश-दुनिया की सभी खबरों के साथ नईदुनिया ई-पेपर,राशिफल और कई फायदेमंद सर्विसेस

डाउनलोड करें नईदुनिया ऐप | पाएं मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और देश-दुनिया की सभी खबरों के साथ नईदुनिया ई-पेपर,राशिफल और कई फायदेमंद सर्विसेस