सड़कें लबालब, नदियां उफान पर, दरकते पहाड़ और बेमौसम बर्फबारी, वीडियो में देखिए देश के मौसम का हाल
Heavy Rain Alert: जम्मू-कश्मीर और उत्तराखंड में धार्मिक यात्रों पर मौसम की मार पड़ी है। अमरनाथ यात्रा अभी रोक गई है।
#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of the city, leading to severe waterlogging on Gurugram's Sohna road
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Sector-51 due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/IbpTl9KveV
#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Narsinghpur Chowk as the city continues to receive heavy rain pic.twitter.com/AhA4XtfUNX
#WATCH | Area near Gurugram's Sadar Police Station witnesses severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/7LGN73L9lp
Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: हिमाचल में हाल बेहाल
#WATCH | Railway track closed between Koti and Sanwara railway stations at Tunnel No. 10 due to heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla railway route in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Yy6vBOcoKp
#WATCH | Swollen water canal near Kullu bus stand following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aMa2lr3MNJ
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall in Kullu cause landslides, vehicular movement stopped in various parts. pic.twitter.com/b1EGs6QRYc
#WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5
बेमौसम बर्फबारी ने बढ़ाई परेशानी
#WATCH | Losar village in Lahaul-Spiti district receives unexpected sudden snowfall as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/SZ8chFbxwt
पंजाब में कॉलोनियों में भरा पानी
#WATCH | Punjab: Severe waterlogging in parts of Zirakpur due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/NPcA0baDDd
हरियाणा घरों में भरा पानी
#WATCH | Rainwater enters a few houses located in the area around the Housing Board colony in Ambala Cantt, Haryana pic.twitter.com/FUqvy7Held
