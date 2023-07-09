सड़कें लबालब, नदियां उफान पर, दरकते पहाड़ और बेमौसम बर्फबारी, वीडियो में देखिए देश के मौसम का हाल

इन हालात के बीच हिमाचल प्रदेश में बेमौसम बर्फबारी का वीडियो सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, लाहौल-स्पीति जिले के लोसर गांव में अप्रत्याशित रूप से अचानक बर्फबारी हुई।

Gurugram Rain Video

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of the city, leading to severe waterlogging on Gurugram's Sohna road (Visuals from Sohna road) pic.twitter.com/UKInjT5jc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Sector-51 due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/IbpTl9KveV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging near Gurugram's Narsinghpur Chowk as the city continues to receive heavy rain pic.twitter.com/AhA4XtfUNX — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Area near Gurugram's Sadar Police Station witnesses severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/7LGN73L9lp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: हिमाचल में हाल बेहाल

#WATCH | Railway track closed between Koti and Sanwara railway stations at Tunnel No. 10 due to heavy rainfall on the Kalka-Shimla railway route in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Yy6vBOcoKp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Swollen water canal near Kullu bus stand following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aMa2lr3MNJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall in Kullu cause landslides, vehicular movement stopped in various parts. pic.twitter.com/b1EGs6QRYc — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

#WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

बेमौसम बर्फबारी ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

#WATCH | Losar village in Lahaul-Spiti district receives unexpected sudden snowfall as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/SZ8chFbxwt — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

पंजाब में कॉलोनियों में भरा पानी

#WATCH | Punjab: Severe waterlogging in parts of Zirakpur due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/NPcA0baDDd — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

हरियाणा घरों में भरा पानी

#WATCH | Rainwater enters a few houses located in the area around the Housing Board colony in Ambala Cantt, Haryana pic.twitter.com/FUqvy7Held — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Posted By: Arvind Dubey