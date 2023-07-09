Heavy Rain Alert: देश के बड़े हिस्से में मानसूनी बारिश जारी है। कश्मीर से लेकर केरल तक भारी बारिश हो रही है। नतीजा जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त है। दिल्ली, गुरुग्राम, राजस्थान में सड़कों पर कमर तक पानी भरा है। वहीं पहाड़ों पर हालात ज्यादा खराब हैं। नदियां तो उफान पर हैं ही, पहाड़ दरक रहे हैं। लगातार भूस्खलन जारी है। यातायात प्रभावित हो रहा है। सड़कें बह गई हैं।

इन हालात के बीच हिमाचल प्रदेश में बेमौसम बर्फबारी का वीडियो सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, लाहौल-स्पीति जिले के लोसर गांव में अप्रत्याशित रूप से अचानक बर्फबारी हुई।

Gurugram Rain Video

दिल्ली से सटे हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम में बीती रात से भारी बारिश हो रही है। इस कारण सड़कों पर पानी भर गया है। रविवार होने के कारण ट्रैफिक नहीं है, वरना हालात और बिगड़ सकते थे। देखिए वीडियो

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: हिमाचल में हाल बेहाल

बेमौसम बर्फबारी ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

पंजाब में कॉलोनियों में भरा पानी

हरियाणा घरों में भरा पानी

