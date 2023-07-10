WB Panchayat Elections LIVE: पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को उन स्थानों पर दोबारा मतदान करवाया जा रहा है, जहां हिंसा के कारण वोटिंग रद्द कर दी गई थी। राज्य चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक, सोमवार को सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 19 जिलों में फैले बूथों पर ताजा मतदान हो रहा है। कुल 697 बूथों पर दोबारा मतदान हो रहा है।

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। दक्षिण 24 परगना में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर एसडीपीओ दिबाकर दास ने बताया, 'उचित व्यवस्थाएं हैं। पंजाब पुलिस ने हमें 10 कांस्टेबल और एक अधिकारी दिया, और पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने भी दिया। मेरे पास भी 52 कांस्टेबल और दो अधिकारियों का रिजर्व है। आज हमारे पास पर्याप्त तैनाती है।'

जानिए कहां-कहां हो रहा दोबारा मतदान

  • मुर्शिदाबाद: 175 बूथ

  • मालदा: 110 बूथ

  • नादिया: 89 बूथ

  • कूचबिहार: 53 बूथ

  • उत्तर 24 परगना 46 बूथ

  • उत्तर दिनाजपुर: 42 बूथ

  • दक्षिण 24 परगना: 36 बूथ

  • पूर्व मेदिनीपुर: 31 बूथ

  • हुगली: 29 बूथ

  • दक्षिण दिनाजपुर: 18 बूथ

  • जलपाईगुड़ी: 14 बूथ

  • बीरभूम: 14 बूथ

  • पश्चिम मेदिनीपुर: 10 बूथ

  • बांकुरा: 8 बूथ

  • हावड़ा: 8 बूथ

  • पश्चिम बर्धमान: 6 बूथ

  • पुरुलिया: 4 बूथ

वीडियो: बारिश के बीच अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के लिए जलपाईगुड़ी जिले में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार लगी हुई है।

