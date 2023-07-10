West Bengal Panchayat re-poll: पश्चिम बंगाल के चार जिलों में री-पोलिंग जारी, देखिए फोटो-वीडियो
WB Panchayat Elections LIVE: शनिवार को मतदान हुआ था, जिसमें भयंकर हिंसा फैली थी और 15 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।
#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat re-poll | Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das says, "There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two… pic.twitter.com/RTbDLLhNgE
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
जानिए कहां-कहां हो रहा दोबारा मतदान
- मुर्शिदाबाद: 175 बूथ
- मालदा: 110 बूथ
- नादिया: 89 बूथ
- कूचबिहार: 53 बूथ
- उत्तर 24 परगना 46 बूथ
- उत्तर दिनाजपुर: 42 बूथ
- दक्षिण 24 परगना: 36 बूथ
- पूर्व मेदिनीपुर: 31 बूथ
- हुगली: 29 बूथ
- दक्षिण दिनाजपुर: 18 बूथ
- जलपाईगुड़ी: 14 बूथ
- बीरभूम: 14 बूथ
- पश्चिम मेदिनीपुर: 10 बूथ
- बांकुरा: 8 बूथ
- हावड़ा: 8 बूथ
- पश्चिम बर्धमान: 6 बूथ
- पुरुलिया: 4 बूथ
#WATCH | West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district to exercise their franchise amid rain lashing the area
Re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections is being conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/1h0BdPuUR7
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
#WATCH | Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district ahead of re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections.
Re-polling will be conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/lzBjlN3kA3
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
