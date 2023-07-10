West Bengal Panchayat re-poll: पश्चिम बंगाल के चार जिलों में री-पोलिंग जारी, देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

WB Panchayat Elections LIVE: पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को उन स्थानों पर दोबारा मतदान करवाया जा रहा है, जहां हिंसा के कारण वोटिंग रद्द कर दी गई थी। राज्य चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक, सोमवार को सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 19 जिलों में फैले बूथों पर ताजा मतदान हो रहा है। कुल 697 बूथों पर दोबारा मतदान हो रहा है।

सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। दक्षिण 24 परगना में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर एसडीपीओ दिबाकर दास ने बताया, 'उचित व्यवस्थाएं हैं। पंजाब पुलिस ने हमें 10 कांस्टेबल और एक अधिकारी दिया, और पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने भी दिया। मेरे पास भी 52 कांस्टेबल और दो अधिकारियों का रिजर्व है। आज हमारे पास पर्याप्त तैनाती है।'

#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat re-poll | Outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas, SDPO Canning Dibakar Das says, "There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two… pic.twitter.com/RTbDLLhNgE — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

जानिए कहां-कहां हो रहा दोबारा मतदान

मुर्शिदाबाद: 175 बूथ

मालदा: 110 बूथ

नादिया: 89 बूथ

कूचबिहार: 53 बूथ

उत्तर 24 परगना 46 बूथ

उत्तर दिनाजपुर: 42 बूथ

दक्षिण 24 परगना: 36 बूथ

पूर्व मेदिनीपुर: 31 बूथ

हुगली: 29 बूथ

दक्षिण दिनाजपुर: 18 बूथ

जलपाईगुड़ी: 14 बूथ

बीरभूम: 14 बूथ

पश्चिम मेदिनीपुर: 10 बूथ

बांकुरा: 8 बूथ

हावड़ा: 8 बूथ

पश्चिम बर्धमान: 6 बूथ

पुरुलिया: 4 बूथ

वीडियो: बारिश के बीच अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के लिए जलपाईगुड़ी जिले में एक मतदान केंद्र के बाहर मतदाताओं की कतार लगी हुई है।

#WATCH | West Bengal: Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district to exercise their franchise amid rain lashing the area Re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections is being conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/1h0BdPuUR7 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

#WATCH | Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad district ahead of re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections. Re-polling will be conducted in 697 booths today. pic.twitter.com/lzBjlN3kA3 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Posted By: Arvind Dubey