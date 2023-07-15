Weather News Today: उत्तर भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों में बाढ़ के हालात बने हुए हैं। ताजा खबर हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और दिल्ली से है। हिमाचल प्रदेश में बारिश का दौर जारी है। हालांकि, पिछले दिनों की तुलना में अब राहत है।

वहीं उत्तराखंड में चारधाम यात्रा मार्ग पर भूस्खलन का खतरा बना हुआ है। पहाड़ का मलबा मार्ग पर गिरने के बाद यमुनोत्री हाईवे बंद हो गया है। दिल्ली में यमुना का पानी कुछ हम हुआ है, लेकिन निचले इलाकों में अभी भी बाढ़ के हालात बने हुए हैं।

फोटो: उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी जिला आपदा प्रबंधन अधिकारी ने बताया कि यमुनोत्री राजमार्ग 123 चामी के पास मलबा आने के कारण अवरुद्ध है। मलबा हटाने का काम जारी है।

वीडियो: हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में शनिवार सुबह बारिश हुई।

वीडियो: दिल्ली के विभिन्न हिस्सों में अभी भी यमुना का पानी भरा हुआ है। यहां लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दिल्ली में यमुना नदी अभी भी उफान पर है। शुक्रवार रात 11 बजे नदी का जलस्तर 207.98 मीटर दर्ज किया गया।

