Weather News Today: दिल्ली वालों को अब भी डरा रहा यमुना का उफान, उत्तराखंड में यमुनोत्री हाईवे बंद
Weather News Today: दिल्ली में शुक्रवार रात 11 बजे नदी का जलस्तर 207.98 मीटर दर्ज किया गया।
#WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Rainfall lashes parts of the city.
(Visuals from Victoria Bridge) pic.twitter.com/dDkkRtqVfY
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | The flood situation in Delhi's Yamuna Bazaar area remains grim pic.twitter.com/rLO9n0NjXK
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | Yamuna river continues to overflow, nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in Delhi
Water-level in the river was recorded at 207.98 meters at 11pm last night pic.twitter.com/DcKyAb2pyJ
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the Shanti Van area of Delhi; people face problems due to water-logging situation. pic.twitter.com/0NcuuIgzSo
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Commuters face problems due to waterlogging on ITO road after rise in water level of Yamuna River pic.twitter.com/NiGh8TEvxn
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023
