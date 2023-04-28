भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने एएनआई से कहा कि मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष है। कोर्ट ने आज जो भी फैसला किया है, मैं उसका स्वागत करता हूं। मुझे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले और पुलिस की जांच प्रक्रिया पर भरोसा है। जांच में जहां भी मेरे सहयोग की आवश्यकता होगी, मैं सहयोग करूंगा।

