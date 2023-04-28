भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने एएनआई से कहा कि मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष है। कोर्ट ने आज जो भी फैसला किया है, मैं उसका स्वागत करता हूं। मुझे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले और पुलिस की जांच प्रक्रिया पर भरोसा है। जांच में जहां भी मेरे सहयोग की आवश्यकता होगी, मैं सहयोग करूंगा।

The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/B7PBeiBDr0

— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023