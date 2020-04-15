Menu
Coronavirus Live Updates: राजस्थान में अब तक 1034 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 29 नए मामले सामने आए

Wed, 15 Apr 2020 10:00 AM (IST) | Neeraj Vyas

HIGHLIGHT

  1. देश में कोरोना मरीज 11000 पार
  2. अब तक 377 मरीजों की मौत
  3. लॉकडाउन पर रिवाइज गाइडलाइन जारी

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते देश में बढ़ाए गए लॉकडाउन की अवधि बुधवार से शुरू हो गई है। सरकार ने लॉकडाउन को 3 मई तक बढ़ा दिया है। देश में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 11 हजार को पार कर चुकी है। बीते 24 घंटों में 1076 नए मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, वहीं 38 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। लॉकडाउन को लेकर सरकार की ओर से रिवाइज गाइडलाइन भी जारी कर दी गई है। केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें लोगों से Lockdown का पालन करने की लगातार अपील कर रही हैं। गौरतलब है कि इस घातक वायरस के चलते देश में अब तक 377 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। तेजी से बढ़ रहे मामलों ने सरकार की चिंता को बढ़ा दिया है।

15 April 2020

  • 10:15 AM

    जानवरों के साथ फैला रहे जागरुकता

    गुजरात में ग्रामीण पुलिस ने लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रति जागरुक करने के लिए अनूठा तरीका अपनाया है। सूरत जिले के मांडवी में पुलिस ने जानवरों को साथ लेकर जागरुकता अभियान चलाया। 

  • 10:13 AM

    गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी की गाइडलाइन

    कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते देश में आज बढ़ाई गई लॉकडाउन की अवधि शुरू हो गई है। इस लॉकडाउन को लेकर गृह मंत्रालय की ओर से रिवाइज्ड गाइडलाइन जारी की गई हैं। इन गाइडलाइन्स का 3 मई तक पालन करना अनिवार्य है। 

  • 10:03 AM

    राजस्थान में 29 मामले मिले

    राजस्थान में बुधवार को 29 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें 15 मामले जयपुर, 7 मामले जोधपुर और 7 मामले कोटा में मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1034 पर पहुंच गई है।

  • 10:03 AM

    कोरोना मरीज 11000 पार

    देश में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। बीते 24 घंटों में 1076 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं। वहीं 38 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके साथ ही भारत में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 11,439 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 377 हो गई है। 

