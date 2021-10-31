भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मैच से पहले ट्रेंड हुआ #DiwaliAsPerKohli, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला
#DiwaliAsPerKohli: यूएई में खेले जा रहे टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में रविवार को भारत का मुकाबला पाकिस्तान से है। दोनों ही टीमों के लिए यह करो या मरो वाला मैचा है। इस बीच, मुकाबले से पहले ट्विटर पर #DiwaliAsPerKohli ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इसको लेकर कई यूजर्स दुविधा में भी रहे कि आखिर यह पूरा मामला क्या है। कुछ यूजर्स को विराट कोहली का वह बयान याद आया, जिसमें कप्तान ने दिवाली पर पटाखे नहीं जलाने की वकालत की थी। दरअसल, #DiwaliAsPerKohli का संबंध कोहली के हालिया रिलीज नए एड से है, जिसमें उन्होंने दिवाली टिप्स की बात कही है।
Kohli asked you to say no to crackers.He didn't order you to do
BJP Govts have banned crackers in various states.
Ideally the RW should bash BJP for ruining our Diwali but they are going after their all time punching bag,Kohli.#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli
— CricB (@cricBK7) October 30, 2021
Andhbhakts see this world's most polluted cities !! Kohli is running just to save you and your families life ! Have some knowledge #DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oueEPFv31g
— Ammar (@itz_ammar18) October 30, 2021
RIP for indian government and RW
We Stand With Virat Kohli"#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/30Mjy3mwUD
— shreya ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@ViratsCutiepie) October 30, 2021
Bhakts time and again forget Virat has Mahadev tattoo on his hand, named his daughter Vamika, another name of Goddess Durga. Just not burning firecrackers during Diwali won't make him Anti Hindu#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qdtytg2kg1
— Aditya Chanda (@IamA_Chanda18) October 30, 2021
50rts and 20 Replies with the # possible??#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/e5CWdX9HlN
— Gaurav🕊️ (@Kohli4ever) October 30, 2021
Posted By: Arvind Dubey