#DiwaliAsPerKohli: यूएई में खेले जा रहे टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में रविवार को भारत का मुकाबला पाकिस्तान से है। दोनों ही टीमों के लिए यह करो या मरो वाला मैचा है। इस बीच, मुकाबले से पहले ट्विटर पर #DiwaliAsPerKohli ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इसको लेकर कई यूजर्स दुविधा में भी रहे कि आखिर यह पूरा मामला क्या है। कुछ यूजर्स को विराट कोहली का वह बयान याद आया, जिसमें कप्तान ने दिवाली पर पटाखे नहीं जलाने की वकालत की थी। दरअसल, #DiwaliAsPerKohli का संबंध कोहली के हालिया रिलीज नए एड से है, जिसमें उन्होंने दिवाली टिप्स की बात कही है।

विराट कोहली ने खुद रिकॉर्ड किए वीडियो में कहा है कि यह साल दुनिया भर के लोगों के लिए मुश्किल रहा है, खासकर भारतीयों के लिए। इसलिए हम सभी दिवाली का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। बकौल विराट कोहली, जैसे-जैसे दिवाली नजदीक आएगी, वह परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ एक सार्थक दिवाली का आनंद लेने के टिप्स साझा करेंगे। वीडियो साझा करते हुए कोहली ने लिखा, अगले कुछ हफ्तों में मैं अपने प्रियजनों और परिवार के साथ एक सार्थक दिवाली मनाने के लिए अपने व्यक्तिगत सुझावों की एक श्रृंखला साझा करूंगा।

#DiwaliAsPerKohli: दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाएं या नहीं

प्रदूषण के हलावा देते हुए कुछ लोग दिवाली पर पटाखे नहीं जलाने की बात कर रहे हैं। मामला कोर्ट में गया तो अदालत ने भी कहा कि जहरीले पटाखे न जलाए जाए। वही दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी अपील की है कि लोग धूमधाम से दिवाली मनाएं, विधि विधान से पूजा करें, लेकिन पटाखे न जलाए। इसको लेकर एक बड़े वर्ग में नाराजगी है और विराट कोहली की टिप्स वाले अभियान को भी इसी नजरिए से देखा जा रहा है। विराट कोहली के अभियान के जवाब में यूजर्स तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं। कुछ यूजर्स विराट कोहली का पक्ष भी ले रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि विराट कोहली ने अपने शरीर पर भगवान शंकर का टैटू बनवा रखा है, उनकी बेटी का नाम मां दुर्गा के नाम पर है, ऐसे में क्रिकेटर सिर्फ इसलिए एंटी हिंदू नहीं हो जाता कि वह पटाखे नहीं जलाने की बात कर रहा है।

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

 