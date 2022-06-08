Mitali Raj Retirement: मिताली राज ने क्रिकेट से सभी फॉर्मेट से संन्यास की घोषणा करते हुए सभी को चौंका दिया। कई मशहूर हस्तियों ने ट्विटर पर उन्हें शानदार करियर के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी। वह उनके सुखद सेवानिवृत्ति की कामना की। बीसीसीआई ने एक ट्वीट पोस्ट किया। लिखा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान अभूतपूर्व रहा है। आप अपने पीछे एक समृद्ध विरासत छोड़ गई हैं।

बोर्ड के सचिव जय शाह ने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट पर पोस्ट किया है। लिखा कि एक शानदान करियर का अंत हुआ। भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपके अपार योगदान के लिए मिताली राज धन्यवाद। ग्राउंड पर आपके नेतृत्व ने महिला टीम का गौरव बढ़ाया है। अगली पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

सुरेश रैना ने भी मिताली राज के लिए अपनी प्रशंसा व्यक्त की। ट्वीट कर लिखा कि एक आइकन और सच्ची प्रेरणा। इंडियन क्रिकेट में आपके योगदान के लिए बधाई। आपके लिए आगे जो कुछ भी आता है। वह आपके लिए वहीं आनंद और तृप्ति लेकर आए।

Indian Cricket Team Calendar 2022: जून से सितंबर तक ढेरों अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय मैच खेलेगा भारत, देखें पूरा शेड्यूल
शिखर धवन ने पोस्ट किया, एक शानदार करियर के लिए मिताली राज बधाई। आप देश भर के क्रिकेटरों के लिए एक बेहतरीन उदाहरण रहे हैं। आगे जो कुछ भी है उसके लिए शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक ने भी ट्वीट किया। कहा कि भारतमें, मिताली राज नाम महिला क्रिकेट का पर्याय बन गया है। आप दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हैं। आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।

IND VS SA 1st T20I: भारत और अफ्रीका के बीच पहला मुकाबला 9 जून को, शुरुआती बढ़त की उम्‍मीद, जानिये मैच का समय और स्‍थान
नीचे देखें मिताली राज के लिए अन्य हस्तियों और नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर क्या लिखा -

Posted By: Shailendra Kumar

 