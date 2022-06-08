Mitali Raj Retirement: सोशल मीडिया पर छाया मिताली राज का संन्यास, दिग्गजों ने ऐसे दी शुभकामनाएं

Mitali Raj Retirement: मिताली राज ने क्रिकेट से सभी फॉर्मेट से संन्यास की घोषणा करते हुए सभी को चौंका दिया। कई मशहूर हस्तियों ने ट्विटर पर उन्हें शानदार करियर के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी। वह उनके सुखद सेवानिवृत्ति की कामना की। बीसीसीआई ने एक ट्वीट पोस्ट किया। लिखा कि भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान अभूतपूर्व रहा है। आप अपने पीछे एक समृद्ध विरासत छोड़ गई हैं।

Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy. We wish you all the very best for your second innings 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/0R66EcM0gT — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

बोर्ड के सचिव जय शाह ने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट पर पोस्ट किया है। लिखा कि एक शानदान करियर का अंत हुआ। भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपके अपार योगदान के लिए मिताली राज धन्यवाद। ग्राउंड पर आपके नेतृत्व ने महिला टीम का गौरव बढ़ाया है। अगली पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings! — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022

सुरेश रैना ने भी मिताली राज के लिए अपनी प्रशंसा व्यक्त की। ट्वीट कर लिखा कि एक आइकन और सच्ची प्रेरणा। इंडियन क्रिकेट में आपके योगदान के लिए बधाई। आपके लिए आगे जो कुछ भी आता है। वह आपके लिए वहीं आनंद और तृप्ति लेकर आए।

An icon and true inspiration to so Many @M_Raj03 , congratulations for an illustrious career and for your contribution to Indian cricket.Whatever comes next for you, may it bring you the same joy and fulfillment. #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/u93bk0SuA3 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 8, 2022

शिखर धवन ने पोस्ट किया, एक शानदार करियर के लिए मिताली राज बधाई। आप देश भर के क्रिकेटरों के लिए एक बेहतरीन उदाहरण रहे हैं। आगे जो कुछ भी है उसके लिए शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज दिनेश कार्तिक ने भी ट्वीट किया। कहा कि भारतमें, मिताली राज नाम महिला क्रिकेट का पर्याय बन गया है। आप दुनिया भर में लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हैं। आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।

Congratulations on a marvellous career @M_Raj03 🙌 You’ve been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead 😊👏 https://t.co/VuHla1691e — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 8, 2022

In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj03. 😊 pic.twitter.com/kchguzAB8E — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 8, 2022

नीचे देखें मिताली राज के लिए अन्य हस्तियों और नेताओं ने ट्वीट कर क्या लिखा -

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022

What a wonderful journey you had @M_Raj03 Congratulations for your all achievements & all the very best for your future.#retirement #mithaliraj#happyretirement https://t.co/eNQGDkfkSk — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) June 8, 2022

Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. 🐐🇮🇳 Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj. 👑💗 pic.twitter.com/NMG2YMCiY3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 8, 2022

India is blessed to have a Champion like you!! Happy retirement Mithali Raj, India is proud of you. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/QrTKJJC5Aa — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) June 8, 2022

Posted By: Shailendra Kumar