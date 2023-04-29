Wrestlers Protest updates: FIR होने के बाद बोले WFI अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण, ‘इस्तीफा देने को तैयार, लेकिन मैं अपराधी नहीं’
#WATCH | Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the… pic.twitter.com/0NL38KCz43
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
#WATCH | I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of Supreme Court: WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on FIRs registered against him following… pic.twitter.com/0cbtlQWB0m
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
जंतर-मंतर पर धरना जारी, पहुंच रहे नेता
Posted By: Arvind Dubey
