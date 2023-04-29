Wrestlers Protest updates: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष और भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ शुक्रवार रात दिल्ली पुलिस ने दो एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली। अब उनकी प्रतिक्रिया भी आई गई है।

बृजभूषण शरण सिंह शनिवार सुबह मीडिया के सामने आए। उन्होंने कहा, पद कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है। वे पद छोड़ने को तैयार हैं, लेकिन एक अपराधी के तौर पर नहीं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाने वाले पहलवानों पर भी पलटवार किया।

कहा कि एक ही अखाड़ा उनके खिलाफ क्यों है? आरोप लगाने वालों के बयान बदलते क्यों रहते हैं? ये लोग मुझे अपने परिवार के कार्यक्रमों में क्यों बुलाते हैं? फोटो क्यों खिंचवाते हैं?

बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ साजिश रची जा रही है, जिसमें कुछ उद्योगपति और कांग्रेस शामिल हैं। देखिए बयान का वीडियो

जंतर-मंतर पर धरना जारी, पहुंच रहे नेता

इस बीच, महिला पहलवान लंबे समय से सांसद के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग कर रही थीं। इसके लिए बजरंग पुनिया, विनेश फोगाट और साक्षी मलिक समेत कई पहलवान 23 अप्रैल से जंतर-मंतर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

एफआईआर दर्ज होने के बाद भी प्रदर्शन जारी है। सुबह प्रियंका वाड्रा पहुंची। शाम को अरविंद केजरीवाल जाएंगे। आरोप है कि महिला पहलवानों का यौन शोषण होता है। साथ ही महासंघ के अध्यक्ष तानाशाही और मनमानापूर्ण तरीके से कार्य करते हैं। गत 25 अप्रैल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट सात महिला पहलवानों की याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए राजी हुआ था।

कोर्ट ने कहा था कि पहलवानों ने याचिका में यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं, ऐसे में सुनवाई जरूरी है। कोर्ट ने बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज न करने पर दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया था। दिल्ली पुलिस की दलील थी कि एफआईआर दर्ज करने से पहले महिला पहलवानों के लगाए आरोपों की जांच जरूरी है।

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

