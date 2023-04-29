Wrestlers Protest updates: भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष और भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ शुक्रवार रात दिल्ली पुलिस ने दो एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली। अब उनकी प्रतिक्रिया भी आई गई है।

बृजभूषण शरण सिंह शनिवार सुबह मीडिया के सामने आए। उन्होंने कहा, पद कोई बड़ी बात नहीं है। वे पद छोड़ने को तैयार हैं, लेकिन एक अपराधी के तौर पर नहीं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाने वाले पहलवानों पर भी पलटवार किया।

कहा कि एक ही अखाड़ा उनके खिलाफ क्यों है? आरोप लगाने वालों के बयान बदलते क्यों रहते हैं? ये लोग मुझे अपने परिवार के कार्यक्रमों में क्यों बुलाते हैं? फोटो क्यों खिंचवाते हैं?

बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ साजिश रची जा रही है, जिसमें कुछ उद्योगपति और कांग्रेस शामिल हैं। देखिए बयान का वीडियो

#WATCH | Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the… pic.twitter.com/0NL38KCz43

— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023