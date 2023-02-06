7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: तुर्की में भूकंप के तेज झटके, 7.8 रही तीव्रता, देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: तुर्की में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रेक्टर स्केल पर इनकी तीव्रता 7.8 मापी गई है। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, भूकंप का केंद्र तुर्की के नूर्दगी से 23 किमी पूर्व में था। सरकार हालात पर नजर रखे हुए है। पढ़िए लाइव अपडेट्स और देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

Earthquake in Turkey: Latest Updates

शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, कई स्थानों पर इमारतों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। जो वीडियो सामने आए हैं, वो तबाही की आशंका पैदा कर रहे हैं। कई स्थानों पर बहुमंजिला इमारतें ध्वस्त होती नजर आई है। हालांकि अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

BREAKING: First footage is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/5nJL41NFhO — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) February 6, 2023

BREAKING: Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, injuring multiple people; multiple fatalities expected.pic.twitter.com/qu8jwgvaIZ — Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) February 6, 2023

A #supermarket in Beirut is trashed after a 7.8 MAG #earthquake struck central Turkey. #Beirut is roughly 800 miles from central #Turkey ... pic.twitter.com/45IOhn9WAF — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) February 6, 2023

#BREAKING: Major damage following preliminary 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/UJYAmcTkjS — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 6, 2023

Posted By: Arvind Dubey