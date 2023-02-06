7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: तुर्की में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। रेक्टर स्केल पर इनकी तीव्रता 7.8 मापी गई है। समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, भूकंप का केंद्र तुर्की के नूर्दगी से 23 किमी पूर्व में था। सरकार हालात पर नजर रखे हुए है। पढ़िए लाइव अपडेट्स और देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

Earthquake in Turkey: Latest Updates

शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक, कई स्थानों पर इमारतों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। जो वीडियो सामने आए हैं, वो तबाही की आशंका पैदा कर रहे हैं। कई स्थानों पर बहुमंजिला इमारतें ध्वस्त होती नजर आई है। हालांकि अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

