7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: तुर्की में भूकंप के तेज झटके, 7.8 रही तीव्रता, देखिए फोटो-वीडियो
Earthquake in Turkey: Latest Updates
BREAKING: First footage is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#Turkey #Earthquake
— Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) February 6, 2023
BREAKING: Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, injuring multiple people; multiple fatalities expected.pic.twitter.com/qu8jwgvaIZ
— Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) February 6, 2023
A #supermarket in Beirut is trashed after a 7.8 MAG #earthquake struck central Turkey. #Beirut is roughly 800 miles from central #Turkey ... pic.twitter.com/45IOhn9WAF
— Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) February 6, 2023
Earthquake os israel. 3:20am pic.twitter.com/jAU4R31MHg
— Dani Cynamon (@CynamonDani) February 6, 2023
Another Video- First video is emerging after a M7.8 earthquake in central Turkey.#earthquake in #Şanlıurfa#Turkey #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/mVxNorZ0j0
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) February 6, 2023
#BREAKING: Major damage following preliminary 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/UJYAmcTkjS
— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 6, 2023
Posted By: Arvind Dubey
- Font Size
-
-
-
- Close