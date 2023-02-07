Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Updates: भूकंप से सीरिया-तुर्की में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 4000 पार, फोटो-वीडियो में देखिए खौफनाक मंजर
Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Updates
Turkey is facing a complete humanitarian disaster buildings continue to collapse. Tonight will be a cold winter night for millions who cannot safely sleep in their homes. The earthquake after shocks continue pic.twitter.com/W70RK5iwfB
— KC (@kci2013) February 6, 2023
तुर्किये: 1939 में आया था 7.8 की तीव्रता वाला भूकंप
#BREAKING #TURKIYE #TURQUIA #TURQUIE #TURKEY
🔴TURKIYE :#VIDEO HEARTBREAKING SCENES FROM HATAY CITY, RESCUE TEAM IS TALKING TO A YOUNG GIRL WHO IS STUCK UNDER DEBRIS💔
after Fatal earthquake M 7.7 hit 10 cities in Southeastern region#BreakingNews #Hatay #Earthquake #Deprem pic.twitter.com/05pqQRKBhV
— loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) February 6, 2023
In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn
— JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 6, 2023
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.7 in magnitude brought widespread destruction to parts of Turkey and Syria, as international aid begins to pour in amid a search and rescue effort https://t.co/EcNCDVVQTx pic.twitter.com/OHlQaxXAPf
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2023
A little girl who was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey
— Selin Marta (@martakarta3) February 6, 2023
Inside visuals of Turkey Famous Hotel ...#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #Turkiye #Turkish #TurkeyQuake #turkeyhelp #turkifsa #Turquia #Syria #syriaearthquake #Syria_earthquake #Syrian pic.twitter.com/QkRCXAYfbz
— PANKAJ KUMAR (@Headlineznow) February 6, 2023
The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.
May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW
— Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) February 6, 2023
this is scary!!! pray for Turkey 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/FpaDFsYEwv
— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) February 6, 2023
