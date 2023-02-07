Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Updates: विनाशकारी भूकंप के बाद तुर्की और सीरिया में मृतकों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। ताजा समाचार के मुताबिक, दोनों देशों में कुल मिलाकर 4000 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। बड़ी संख्या में लोग अब भी इमारतों के मलबे में दबे हैं। हजारों लोग घायल हैं। मृतकों की संख्या हर घंटे बढ़ रही है।

7.8 तीव्रता के भूकंप के बाद तुर्की में 2971 लोगों की मौत की सूचना आ रही है। यहां के कई शहरों में भारी तबाही हुई है। दिल दहला देने वाले फोटो-वीडियो सामने आए हैं।

दोनों देशों में सोमवार सुबह रिक्टर पैमाने पर 7.8 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप से दोनों देश दहल उठे। यहीं नहीं, इसके कुछ ही घंटों भीतर 7.6 और 6.0 तीव्रता के दो और भूकंप भी आए।

भूकंप से हजारों इमारतें ढह गईं। कड़ाके की ठंड और बारिश से राहत कार्यों में बाधा आ रही है। यहीं नहीं, खराब मौसम ने बेघर हुए लोगों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ा दी हैं। भूकंप से प्रभावित लोग बचने के लिए बर्फीली सड़कों पर जमा हो गए। दक्षिणी तुर्किये और उत्तरी सीरिया में सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई।

Turkey is facing a complete humanitarian disaster buildings continue to collapse. Tonight will be a cold winter night for millions who cannot safely sleep in their homes. The earthquake after shocks continue pic.twitter.com/W70RK5iwfB

इससे पहले तुर्किये में वर्ष 1939 में 7.8 की तीव्रता वाला भूकंप आया था, जिसमें 32 हजार से ज्यादा लोग मारे गए थे। स्थानीय समयानुसार सुबह करीब सवा चार बजे आए भूंकप का मुख्य केंद्र तुर्किये के गजियांटेप प्रांत में नूरदगी से 23 किलोमीटर दूर पूर्व में रहा।

🔴TURKIYE : #VIDEO HEARTBREAKING SCENES FROM HATAY CITY, RESCUE TEAM IS TALKING TO A YOUNG GIRL WHO IS STUCK UNDER DEBRIS💔

करीब एक मिनट तक भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। स्थिति की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि भूकंप के केंद्र से साढ़े पांच हजार किलोमीटर दूर ग्रीनलैंड तक झटके महसूस किए गए।

In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn

लेबनान में लोगों ने करीब 40 सेकंड तक कंपन महसूस किया और राजधानी बेरूत में लोग घरों से बाहर खुले में निकल आए। सोमवार को तुर्किये में कुल मिलाकर भूकंप के करीब 78 से अधिक झटके लगे।

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.7 in magnitude brought widespread destruction to parts of Turkey and Syria, as international aid begins to pour in amid a search and rescue effort https://t.co/EcNCDVVQTx pic.twitter.com/OHlQaxXAPf

इस बीच तुर्किये में मची तबाही के कई वीडियो इंटरनेट मीडिया पर प्रसारित हो रहे हैं। इसमें ऊंची-ऊंची इमारतों को जमींदोज होते हुए दिखाया गया है। लोग बदहवास हालत में इधर-उधर अपनों की तलाशते नजर आ रहे हैं। कई लोग सड़कों से गुजरते हुए वीडियो के जरिये तबाही का मंजर दिखा रहे हैं।

A little girl who was pulled out from under the concrete in the earthquake. Urfa Turkey

The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.

May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW

— Talha Ch (@Talhaofficial01) February 6, 2023