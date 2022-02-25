Russian-Ukraine War: भारतीय छात्रों का पहला जत्था यूक्रेन-रोमानिया सीमा के लिए रवाना
Russian-Ukraine War: भारतीय छात्रों का पहला जत्था चेर्नित्सि से यूक्रेन-रोमानिया सीमा के लिए रवाना हो गया है। MEA कैंप कार्यालय अब पश्चिमी यूक्रेन के ल्वीव और चेर्नित्सि शहरों में चालू हैं। अतिरिक्त रूसी भाषी अधिकारियों को इन शिविर कार्यालयों में भेजा जा रहा है। Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv के लगभग 40 भारतीय मेडिकल छात्रों का एक समूह निकासी के लिए यूक्रेन-पोलैंड सीमा की ओर चल रहा है। उन्हें एक कॉलेज बस द्वारा सीमा बिंदु से लगभग 8 किलोमीटर दूर गिरा दिया गया था।
The first batch of Indian students have left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border
MEA Camp Offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these Camp Offices. pic.twitter.com/OvRlqA8Q4t
Important Advisory to all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine as on 25 February 2022.@MEAIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @PIBHindi @DDNational @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/79124Ks0Sm
Invading Russian forces press deep into Ukraine.
Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukraine President Zelensky says invading troops are targeting civilians and explosions can be heard in the besieged capital
For latest on the invasion: https://t.co/EmSWiHqNd0 pic.twitter.com/gw2ALPLqXf
Growing outrage.@AFP photographers cover the protests around the world against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
- Los Angeles, US
- Tokyo, Japan
- Berlin, Germany
- Chennai, India pic.twitter.com/VL3qGz2mN0
