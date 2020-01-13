मल्‍टीमीडिया डेस्‍क। ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड समारोह की आयोजक संस्था Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ने 2020 के लिए नॉमिनेशंस की लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। इस प्रतिष्ठित अवॉर्ड समारोह के नॉमिनेशंस में इस बार जोकर, वंस अपॉन ए टाइम इन हॉलीवुड, और आइरिशमैन जैसी फिल्‍मों ने धूम मचाई है। इन तीनों फ़िल्मों को अलग-अलग श्रेणियों में नॉमिनेशन मिले हैं। वंस अपॉन अ टाइम इन हॉलीवुड के लिए ब्रैड पिट नॉमिनेट हुए हैं। उनके लिए इस बड़े यह अवॉर्ड जीतने का पहला अवसर है। उन्हें इस बार बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन मिला है।

Joker इस साल की सबसे अधिक सफल हॉलीवुड फ़िल्मों में से एक है। इस फ़िल्म सहित कुल नौ कैटेगरीज़ में नॉमिनेशन प्राप्‍त हुआ है। इसी तरह वंस अपॉन ए टाइम इन हॉलीवुड को कुल 10 श्रेणियों में नॉमिनेट किया गया है।

इतनी श्रेणियां हैं शामिल

इनमें बेस्ट फिल्‍म, बेस्ट एक्टर, बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर, बेस्ट डायरेक्टर और बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले जैसी कैटेगरी शामिल हैं। इस साल की सफल फिल्‍म द आइरिशमैन को अलग-अलग कैटेगरीज़ में 10 नामांकन मिले हैं।

