Plane Plunges Into Lake: तंजानिया में एक यात्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्रेसिजन एयर का विमान जब बुकोबा हवाई अड्डे पर लैंडिंग कर रहा था, तब फिसलकर विक्टोरिया झील में गिर गया। शुरुआत जानकारी के मुताबिक, विमान में 49 यात्री सवाल हैं, जिन्हें बचाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। हादसे के फोटो और वीडियो सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि यात्री विमान पानी में डूबा और कुछ लोग नाव लेकर लोगों को बचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि खराब मौसम के कारण हादसा हुआ है। कुछ यात्रियों को बचा लिया गया है। हादसा रविवार सुबह का है। खराब मौसम के बावजूद पायलट ने विमान को लैंड कराने की कोशिश की थी। स्थानीय मीडिया टीबीसी ने बताया कि विमान ने राजधानी दार एस सलाम से उड़ान भरी थी। तूफान और भारी बारिश के कारण विमान विक्टोरिया झील में गिर गया।

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

