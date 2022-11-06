Plane Plunges Into Lake: तंजानिया में हादसा, लैंडिंग के दौरान झील में फिसला यात्री विमान, 49 यात्री सवार, देखिए फोटो-वीडियो
My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew and families of the Precision Air ATR 42-500 (5H-PWE) that has crash-landed in Lake Victoria with 49 passengers & 4 crews on board in Tanzania 🇹🇿 🙏🏽 https://t.co/CsyRJwqsFF
— Somnath Tewari (@S_TEWARI123) November 6, 2022
JUST IN: Precision Air jet with 49 passengers on board plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport Tanzania.
The aircraft was headed to Bukoba from Dar Es Salaam
Bad weather is said to have caused the plane to crash.
Rescue efforts are underway... pic.twitter.com/qMS7BC9InI
— MUGAMBI AMATHI (@PHIAMAX) November 6, 2022
WATCH: Precision Air flight plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport in Tanzania.
Rescue operations underway
More details to follow.#CroozeFMNews pic.twitter.com/Gx69d7hScL
— 91.2 Crooze FM (@912CroozeFM) November 6, 2022
