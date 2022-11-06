Plane Plunges Into Lake: तंजानिया में एक यात्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, प्रेसिजन एयर का विमान जब बुकोबा हवाई अड्डे पर लैंडिंग कर रहा था, तब फिसलकर विक्टोरिया झील में गिर गया। शुरुआत जानकारी के मुताबिक, विमान में 49 यात्री सवाल हैं, जिन्हें बचाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। हादसे के फोटो और वीडियो सामने आए हैं। वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि यात्री विमान पानी में डूबा और कुछ लोग नाव लेकर लोगों को बचाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि खराब मौसम के कारण हादसा हुआ है। कुछ यात्रियों को बचा लिया गया है। हादसा रविवार सुबह का है। खराब मौसम के बावजूद पायलट ने विमान को लैंड कराने की कोशिश की थी। स्थानीय मीडिया टीबीसी ने बताया कि विमान ने राजधानी दार एस सलाम से उड़ान भरी थी। तूफान और भारी बारिश के कारण विमान विक्टोरिया झील में गिर गया।

My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew and families of the Precision Air ATR 42-500 (5H-PWE) that has crash-landed in Lake Victoria with 49 passengers & 4 crews on board in Tanzania 🇹🇿 🙏🏽 https://t.co/CsyRJwqsFF

JUST IN: Precision Air jet with 49 passengers on board plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport Tanzania.

The aircraft was headed to Bukoba from Dar Es Salaam

Bad weather is said to have caused the plane to crash.

Rescue efforts are underway... pic.twitter.com/qMS7BC9InI

