CG Weather: छत्तीसगढ़ में ट्रफ लाइन एक्टिव, सुकमा-दंतेवाड़ा समेत इन जिलों में दो दिन बारिश का अलर्ट

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दक्षिणी तटीय तमिलनाडु से ओडिशा तट के पास उत्तर-पश्चिमी बंगाल की खाड़ी तक एक ट्रफ लाइन एक्टिव है। वहीं उत्तर-पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश से पूर्वी मध्य अरब सागर तक पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र से होकर एक और ट्रफ गुजर रही है। इन सिस्टम की वजह से प्रदेश में बारिश और गरज-चमक की स्थिति बन रही है।

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over North Pakistan & adjoining Jammu in lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft roughly along Long. 70°E to the north of Lat. 32°N in middle tropospheric level. ❖ A cyclonic circulation lies over North Haryana & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over Comorin area to Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic lies over Central parts of South Rajasthan in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation over Northeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining Bihar in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Central Assam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Central Parts of Keralam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 14th-15th October; Himachal Pradesh on 15th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Punjab during 14th-15th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 15th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 16th October; Himachal Pradesh on 14th October and during 16th-17th October; Uttarakhand during 14th-18th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on 16th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 14th October and on 16th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 15th-16th October; West Rajasthan during 14th-15th October; East Rajasthan during 14th-16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand during 14th-15th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 14th-15th October; Uttarakhand on 16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on 16th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 15th October; West Rajasthan during 14th-15th October; East Rajasthan during 14th-16th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Himachal Pradesh during 14th-15th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 14th October. ❖ Isolated Hailstorm activity likely over Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan on 14th October; East Rajasthan,Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on 15th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 14th-15th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-20th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th-20th October; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 15th-19th October; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th-18th October;Vidarbha on 18th October; Chhattisgarh during 14th-15th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh on 16th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 14th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th-20th October; Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16th-19th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 14th-17th October;Jharkhand on 15th October; Bihar during 16th-18th October; Odisha during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Odisha during 14th-18th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 14th-20th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 14th-18th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 14th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during 15th-20th October; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 14th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa during 15th-19th October; Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-20th October; Marathawada during 16th-20th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 14th October; Lakshadweep during 14th-15th October; Coastal Karnataka on 15th October;North Interior Karnataka during 15th-16th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 14th-15th October and during 18th-20th October; Rayalaseema on 14th October and during 19th-20th October;Telangana on 15th October and on 20th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 15th-20th October; Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 16th-20th October; North Interior Karnataka during 17th-20th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 16th-17th October; Rayalaseema during 15th-18th October; Telangana during 16th-19th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 14th-20th October; Kerala & Mahe during 15th-16th October; North Interior Karnataka during 16th-18th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 15th-18th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe on 14th October and during 17th-18th October; North Interior Karnataka on 15th October; South Interior Karnataka during 15th-18th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 14th October; Telangana during 15th-20th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Lakshadweep during 14th-16th October; Coastal Karnataka during 15th-18th October; South Interior Karnataka on 14th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 14th October and during 16th-20th October; Kerala & Mahe during 16th-20th October; Coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema during 16th-18th October; North Interior Karnataka and Telangana during 17th-18th October; South Interior Karnataka on 15th October and during 17th-20th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 15th-19th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 15th October; South Interior Karnataka on 16th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 14th-18th October. Hot & Humid weather warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 14th-16th October; Coastal Karnataka during 14th-15th October.

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 14, 2026