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CG Weather: छत्तीसगढ़ में ट्रफ लाइन एक्टिव, सुकमा-दंतेवाड़ा समेत इन जिलों में दो दिन बारिश का अलर्ट

CG Weather Udpate: मौसम विभाग ने सुकमा, दंतेवाड़ा, बस्तर और बीजापुर में गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने और 40 किमी की रफ्तार से हवा चलने की चेतावनी दी है।

By Digital DeskEdited By: Akash Sharma
Publish Date: Fri, 16 Oct 2026 03:50:44 PM (IST)Updated Date: Fri, 16 Oct 2026 03:58:56 PM (IST)
CG Weather: छत्तीसगढ़ में ट्रफ लाइन एक्टिव, सुकमा-दंतेवाड़ा समेत इन जिलों में दो दिन बारिश का अलर्ट
छत्तीसगढ़ के दक्षिणी हिस्से में मौसम बदला (AI Generated Image)

HighLights

  1. बस्तर-बीजापुर में बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी
  2. रायपुर में आज मौसम साफ, तापमान 34 डिग्री
  3. पेंड्रा रोड में सबसे कम 18.2 डिग्री तापमान

नईदुनिया प्रतिनिधि, रायपुर। छत्तीसगढ़ के दक्षिणी इलाके में मौसम का मिजाज बदला रह सकता है। मौसम विभाग ने 4 जिलों में बारिश और तेज हवा का अलर्ट जारी (CG Weather Update) किया है।

इन 4 जिलों में बारिश का अलर्ट (Rain Alert)

IMD के मुताबिक सुकमा, दंतेवाड़ा, बस्तर और बीजापुर जिले में आज गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने की आशंका है। इन जिलों में 30 से 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल सकती हैं। साथ ही कहीं-कहीं हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की भी संभावना है। प्रदेश के बाकी जिलों में मौसम मुख्य रूप से सूखा रहेगा। हालांकि अगले दो दिनों में प्रदेश के एक-दो जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है।

रायपुर में कैसा रहेगा मौसम

राजधानी रायपुर में 16 अक्टूबर को मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान है। दोपहर या शाम के वक्त बादल छा सकते हैं। यहां अधिकतम तापमान 34 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 23 डिग्री के आसपास रह सकता है। इसके साथ ही 17 अक्टूबर को भी वारिश का अनुमान है।


मौसम बदलने की वजह क्या है

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दक्षिणी तटीय तमिलनाडु से ओडिशा तट के पास उत्तर-पश्चिमी बंगाल की खाड़ी तक एक ट्रफ लाइन एक्टिव है। वहीं उत्तर-पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश से पूर्वी मध्य अरब सागर तक पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र से होकर एक और ट्रफ गुजर रही है। इन सिस्टम की वजह से प्रदेश में बारिश और गरज-चमक की स्थिति बन रही है।

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