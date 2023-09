#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat', Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel says, " We got an invitation letter from President and till now we used to get invitation letter from 'President of India' but this time it… pic.twitter.com/UkNgOy6Pp8

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 5, 2023