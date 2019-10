View this post on Instagram

Depression & anxiety are NOT signs of weakness..but they are signs of trying to remain strong for too long..! And we are so proud of Arti for actually having the courage to speak about how she has been so strong through her low phase! Her words and experiences have definitely inspired us..! Kudos to you girl..the way she you have handled yourself through it all is truly motivating..! #ArtiKiArmy #supergirl #biggboss13