View this post on Instagram

Then this video is for those people who used to say that Mahira can never be anyone's companion.This game is just a game. I do not understand till the date why you guys connect this show with someone's real life, as you all saw that @devoleena was also playing in the same team. But when she came to BB and she told Salman that things are different from outside and things are different from inside, when we were inside the house we are able to see only one corner from inside. But from outside, we can see the whole house together, so I also want to explain this to you and explain that for a long time, this game has been played only through the game. Don't add to anyone's life and you people say so much wrong about Mahira, you people don't understand what you are talking about?? Do not understand yet! What are you guys doing? You guys are watching Bigg Boss for the last 12 seasons and this has happened every time in every season. This show is not scripted but well edited. You do not understand those things, just read first what you wrote or write for any contestant at least say something good and if you want to support your loved one, then support them, there will be no benefit from degrading anyone anytime! "This Is Just A Game, Take It As A Game!"❤️🙌🏻💪🏻 This time @officialmahirasharma Needs your love and support! Please Do vote for her and save her to eliminate 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #bb #bigboss #bigboss13 #salmankhan #mahirasharma #keepsuporting #need #love #instagood #instagram #instafashion #insta @colorstv @voot #abhinavtanwarofficial @abhinavtanwarofficial video credit goes to @imayanksharmaaa