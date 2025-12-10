Happy New Year 2026 celebration: नए साल 2026 की धूम, पूरी दुनिया में जश्न का माहौल... भारत के शहरों से सामने आईं तस्वीरें

डिजिटल डेस्क: नए साल 2026 के आगमन पर देश और दुनिया में जश्न (Happy New Year 2026 Celebrations) का माहौल देखने को मिला। आधी रात के बाद आतिशबाजी, संगीत और रोशनी से शहर जगमगा उठे। लोगों ने परिवार, दोस्तों और अपनों के साथ पार्टी कर नए साल का स्वागत किया।
VIDEO | Thailand: Bangkok transformed into a dazzling spectacle of lights and festivities with grand celebrations and spectacular fireworks displays across the city.
(Source: AFP/ PTI)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zavXpRfUQv
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025
भारत में भी नए साल की धूम रही। दिल्ली, मुंबई, बेंगलुरु, कोलकाता सहित कई शहरों से जश्न की तस्वीरें और वीडियो (New Year Wishes) सामने आए हैं। लोग खुशी, उम्मीद और नए सपनों के साथ साल 2026 के जश्न में डूबे नजर आए। पर्यटन स्थलों, होटलों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर खास रौनक रही।
VIDEO | This is how people rang in New Year 2026 at Central Business District in Perth, Australia.#NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/tctA2CNsLm— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025
भारत की राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने भारत और विदेश में नागरिकों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। नए साल 2026 की पूर्व संध्या पर जारी एक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, "नया साल आत्म-चिंतन और नए संकल्पों का अवसर प्रदान करता है और नागरिकों से राष्ट्रीय विकास, सामाजिक सद्भाव और पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को मजबूत करने का आग्रह किया।"
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Fireworks illuminate the night sky as people ring in #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/UIqXOkGOVE
— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
हिमाचल प्रदेश में पर्यटक नया साल मनाने के लिए मनाली में उमड़ पड़े।
VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Dalhousie is buzzing with festive energy as tourists flock to the tourist destination to ring in the New Year 2026.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BEdeaqDrLv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025