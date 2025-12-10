Happy New Year 2026 celebration: नए साल 2026 की धूम, पूरी दुनिया में जश्न का माहौल... भारत के शहरों से सामने आईं तस्वीरें

VIDEO | This is how people rang in New Year 2026 at Central Business District in Perth, Australia. #NewYear2026 pic.twitter.com/tctA2CNsLm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025

भारत की राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने भारत और विदेश में नागरिकों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। नए साल 2026 की पूर्व संध्या पर जारी एक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, "नया साल आत्म-चिंतन और नए संकल्पों का अवसर प्रदान करता है और नागरिकों से राष्ट्रीय विकास, सामाजिक सद्भाव और पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को मजबूत करने का आग्रह किया।"

हिमाचल प्रदेश में पर्यटक नया साल मनाने के लिए मनाली में उमड़ पड़े।

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Dalhousie is buzzing with festive energy as tourists flock to the tourist destination to ring in the New Year 2026.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BEdeaqDrLv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025