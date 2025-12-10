मेरी खबरें
    By Digital DeskEdited By: Akash Sharma
    Publish Date: Thu, 01 Jan 2026 12:00:15 AM (IST)Updated Date: Thu, 01 Jan 2026 12:18:15 AM (IST)
    Happy New Year 2026 celebration: नए साल 2026 की धूम, पूरी दुनिया में जश्न का माहौल... भारत के शहरों से सामने आईं तस्वीरें
    दुनिया भर में नए साल 2026 का स्वागत ज़ोरदार उत्साह और खुशियों के साथ किया गया। Photo- Social Media

    HighLights

    1. परिवार और दोस्तों संग लोगों ने की पार्टियां
    2. भारत के कई शहरों में दिखी जश्न की रौनक
    3. उम्मीदों और खुशियों के साथ हुआ 2026 का स्वागत

    डिजिटल डेस्क: नए साल 2026 के आगमन पर देश और दुनिया में जश्न (Happy New Year 2026 Celebrations) का माहौल देखने को मिला। आधी रात के बाद आतिशबाजी, संगीत और रोशनी से शहर जगमगा उठे। लोगों ने परिवार, दोस्तों और अपनों के साथ पार्टी कर नए साल का स्वागत किया।

    भारत में भी नए साल की धूम रही। दिल्ली, मुंबई, बेंगलुरु, कोलकाता सहित कई शहरों से जश्न की तस्वीरें और वीडियो (New Year Wishes) सामने आए हैं। लोग खुशी, उम्मीद और नए सपनों के साथ साल 2026 के जश्न में डूबे नजर आए। पर्यटन स्थलों, होटलों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर खास रौनक रही।


    राष्ट्रपति ने दी नए साल 2026 की शुभकामनाएं

    भारत की राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने भारत और विदेश में नागरिकों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। नए साल 2026 की पूर्व संध्या पर जारी एक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति ने कहा, "नया साल आत्म-चिंतन और नए संकल्पों का अवसर प्रदान करता है और नागरिकों से राष्ट्रीय विकास, सामाजिक सद्भाव और पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता को मजबूत करने का आग्रह किया।"

    हिमाचल प्रदेश में पर्यटक नया साल मनाने के लिए मनाली में उमड़ पड़े।

