जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में भारतीय सेना के ट्रक में आग लगने की खबर सामने आई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूंछ के भटाधूलिया में भारतीय सेना की गाड़ी में आग लगने से सेना के चार जवानों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई है। फिलहाल गाड़ी में आग लगने की वजह का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

Casualties feared as an Indian Army truck catches fire in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54

VIDEO | At least two jawans killed in the fire triggered by a suspected blast. The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. pic.twitter.com/KxUqmdlVhG

