जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में भारतीय सेना के ट्रक में आग लगने की खबर सामने आई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूंछ के भटाधूलिया में भारतीय सेना की गाड़ी में आग लगने से सेना के चार जवानों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई है। फिलहाल गाड़ी में आग लगने की वजह का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

देश
