ओडिशा में जाजपुर यार्ड में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से 6 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई और दो घायल हो गए। इन मजदूरों ने हवा और बारिश से सुरक्षा पाने के लिए स्थिर रेक के नीचे शरण ली थी। विश्वजीत राशु, सीपीआरओ ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे ने बताया कि तेज हवा के कारण रेक उसके नीचे शरण ले रहे मजदूरों के ऊपर लुढ़क गया। घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच की जाएगी।

ओडिशा सीएमओ ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने आज दोपहर जाजपुर रोड स्टेशन पर रेलवे के काम में लगे छह मजदूरों की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है। मृतकों के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से 5 लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की है। सीएम ने इस हादसे में घायल हुए दो लोगों को उचित इलाज मुहैया कराने का आदेश दिया।

CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of six labourers engaged in Railway work at Jajpur road station this afternoon and has announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees from the CM's relief fund for the next of kin of the deceased. CM ordered to provide proper…

#WATCH | Odisha: 6 labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking… pic.twitter.com/uMeDLl8iD4

