ओडिशा में जाजपुर यार्ड में ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से 6 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई और दो घायल हो गए। इन मजदूरों ने हवा और बारिश से सुरक्षा पाने के लिए स्थिर रेक के नीचे शरण ली थी। विश्वजीत राशु, सीपीआरओ ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे ने बताया कि तेज हवा के कारण रेक उसके नीचे शरण ले रहे मजदूरों के ऊपर लुढ़क गया। घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच की जाएगी।

ओडिशा सीएमओ ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने आज दोपहर जाजपुर रोड स्टेशन पर रेलवे के काम में लगे छह मजदूरों की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया है। मृतकों के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से 5 लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की है। सीएम ने इस हादसे में घायल हुए दो लोगों को उचित इलाज मुहैया कराने का आदेश दिया।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

देश
देश