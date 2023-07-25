नई दिल्ली। संसद के मानसून सत्र का मंगलवार को चौथा दिन है। सरकार चर्चा के लिए तैयार है, लेकिन विपक्ष मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर हंगामा कर रहा है। सरकार कोशिश कर रही है कि सदन का कार्यवाही सुचारू रूप से चले। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि आज से हालात सामान्य हो जाएंगे। यहां पढ़िए लोकसभा और राज्यसभा का अपडेट

पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक

संसद भवन परिसर में रातभर चला विपक्ष का हंगामा

विपक्षी सांसद में संसद भवन परिसर में धरना दिया। इनकी मांग है कि आम आदमी पार्टी सांसद संजय सिंह का निलंबन वापस लिया जाए। साथ ही संसद में मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो। राज्यसभा सदस्यों का यह धरना रात भर जारी है।

मंगलवार सुबह संजय सिंह ने कहा, ''हम कल से यहां बैठे हैं। हमारी एक ही मांग है कि पीएम मोदी को मणिपुर मुद्दे पर बोलना चाहिए। हम यहां विरोध करते रहेंगे और मैं अभी भी पीएम मोदी से अनुरोध कर रहा हूं कि वह संसद में आएं और मणिपुर पर बात करें।''

देश
