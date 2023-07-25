नई दिल्ली। संसद के मानसून सत्र का मंगलवार को चौथा दिन है। सरकार चर्चा के लिए तैयार है, लेकिन विपक्ष मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर हंगामा कर रहा है। सरकार कोशिश कर रही है कि सदन का कार्यवाही सुचारू रूप से चले। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि आज से हालात सामान्य हो जाएंगे। यहां पढ़िए लोकसभा और राज्यसभा का अपडेट

विपक्षी सांसद में संसद भवन परिसर में धरना दिया। इनकी मांग है कि आम आदमी पार्टी सांसद संजय सिंह का निलंबन वापस लिया जाए। साथ ही संसद में मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो। राज्यसभा सदस्यों का यह धरना रात भर जारी है।

#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. pic.twitter.com/VnQo48qkok

मंगलवार सुबह संजय सिंह ने कहा, ''हम कल से यहां बैठे हैं। हमारी एक ही मांग है कि पीएम मोदी को मणिपुर मुद्दे पर बोलना चाहिए। हम यहां विरोध करते रहेंगे और मैं अभी भी पीएम मोदी से अनुरोध कर रहा हूं कि वह संसद में आएं और मणिपुर पर बात करें।''

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur. pic.twitter.com/j2fxJ61kzD

