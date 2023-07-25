Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 Live: पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक, क्या मणिपुर मुद्दे पर आज निकलेगा समाधान
Parliament Monsoon Session: इनकी मांग है कि आम आदमी पार्टी सांसद संजय सिंह का निलंबन वापस लिया जाए और मणिपुर मुद्दे पर चर्चा हो।
पीएम मोदी की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक
#WATCH | BJP Parliamentary party meeting is underway at Parliament.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.
संसद भवन परिसर में रातभर चला विपक्ष का हंगामा
#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. pic.twitter.com/VnQo48qkok
#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur. pic.twitter.com/j2fxJ61kzD
