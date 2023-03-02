PM Modi Address: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भाजपा मुख्‍यालय पर कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। उन्‍होंने कहा कि आज पूर्वोत्‍तर की जीत ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि लोकतंत्र में अभी जनता की आस्‍था कायम है।

आपने जो मोबाइल फोन के माध्यम से प्रकाश फैलाया है,

ये पूर्वोत्तर के नागरिकों का सम्मान है, पूर्वोत्तर के देशभक्ति का सम्मान है, प्रगति के रास्ते पर जाने का सम्मान है। ये प्रकाश उनके सम्मान में है, उनके गौरव में है। आप सभी का मैं धन्यवाद करता हूं।

भाजपा के मुख्‍यालय पर कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए पार्टी के राष्‍ट्रीय अध्‍यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी जी के पूर्वोत्तर को मुख्यधारा में लाने के प्रयासों के कारण ही हम चुनाव में बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर पाए। पूर्वोत्तर चुनावों में भाजपा के शानदार प्रदर्शन पर मैं अपने कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से पीएम मोदी जी का स्वागत और बधाई देता हूं। ये जीत कोई अचानक नहीं हुई है। प्रधानमंत्री जी ने एक लंबी सोच लेकर,दूर दृष्टि लेकर और एक संकल्प लेकर भारत की राजनीति में और राजनेताओं के द्वारा जिस पूर्वोत्तर की उपेक्षा की जा रही थी,उसे मुख्यधारा में लाने का काम और पूर्वोत्तर को आगे बढ़ाने का काम प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी ने किया है। 2014 से पहले, पूर्वोत्तर नाकाबंदी, उग्रवाद, आतंकवाद और लक्षित हत्याओं के लिए जाना जाता था। हालांकि, अब पूर्वोत्तर की तकदीर और तस्वीर बदल चुकी है। आज पूर्वोत्तर शांति और स्थिरता के लिए जाना जाता है। कांग्रेस ने पूर्वोत्तर को एटीएम बना दिया। पैसा कमाओ और भ्रष्ट आचरण को होने दो। पीएम मोदी देश के पहले ऐसे प्रधानमंत्री हैं, जिन्होंने करीब 50 बार पूर्वोत्तर का दौरा किया। इससे पता चलता है कि उन्होंने इस क्षेत्र को प्राथमिकता दी और इसे मुख्य धारा में लाने में मदद की।

इससे पहले पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि उन सभी का आभारी हूं जिन्होंने समर्थन किया है। @BJP4मेघालय विधानसभा चुनावों में। हम मेघालय के विकास पथ को बढ़ाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करते रहेंगे और राज्य के लोगों को सशक्त बनाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित करेंगे। मैं अपनी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं का भी उनके द्वारा किए गए प्रयास के लिए आभारी हूं।

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquaters in Delhi after the Assembly polls results of the three northeastern states, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/UBf5KsJJdf

On behalf of our karyakartas, I welcome and congratulate PM Modi ji on BJP's splendid performance in the northeast elections.

Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put.

Heartfelt thanks to the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for their conviction in the BJP! pic.twitter.com/IQ5JYu9udK

Congratulations to @BJP4Nagaland , State President Shri @AlongImna , Deputy CM Shri @YanthungoPatton & our industrious karyakartas for this win. We remain committed to fulfilling our promises & working towards the inclusive development of Nagaland, and all its citizens.

I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power.

The duo of PM @narendramodi and CM @Neiphiu_Rio will continue to advance peace & development in the state and fulfil people’s aspirations.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2023