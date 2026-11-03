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'आप जगह चुनिए मैं आ जाऊंगा', राहुल गांधी का PM Modi को ओपन चैलेंज; कहा- मीडिया होगी और जज होंगे मोहन भागवत

राहुल गांधी ने एक ट्वीट कर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को खुली बहस की चुनौती दी है उन्होंने जज के लिए मोहन भागवत के नाम का भी जिक्र किया है और दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।

By Akash SharmaEdited By: Akash Sharma
Publish Date: Tue, 03 Nov 2026 08:10:06 PM (IST)Updated Date: Tue, 03 Nov 2026 08:10:06 PM (IST)
'आप जगह चुनिए मैं आ जाऊंगा', राहुल गांधी का PM Modi को ओपन चैलेंज; कहा- मीडिया होगी और जज होंगे मोहन भागवत
राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को दी बहस की चुनौती, विदेशी कनेक्शन पर चर्चा की मांग (फाइल फोटो)

HighLights

  1. विदेशी कनेक्शन पर खुली डिबेट की मांग
  2. मीडिया और युवाओं के सामने बहस की अपील
  3. US डील और अडानी केस पर उठाए सवाल

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को खुली बहस की चुनौती दी है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए कहा है कि 24 घंटे हो गए हैं और उन्होंने मोदी जी को चैलेंज दिया है।

विपक्ष को देशद्रोही कहने पर सवाल

राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आप कहते हो कि विपक्ष देशद्रोही है। किसी भी स्टेज पर आप जगह चुनिए और मेरे साथ डिबेट कीजिए। उन्होंने कहा कि देशद्रोही कौन है, विदेशी फोर्सेज का कनेक्शन किसका है और किस प्रकार का कनेक्शन है, इस पर जल्दी से जल्दी चर्चा होनी चाहिए।


टेबल पर आमने-सामने बहस की पेशकश

राहुल ने कहा कि दोनों मिलेंगे, मीडिया होगी, देश के युवा होंगे, टेबल होगी, एक साइड आप बैठोगे, एक साइड मैं बैठूंगा। जिसको आप जज बनाना चाहते हो बना दो। उन्होंने कहा कि मोहन भागवत जी को बिठा दो और फिर डिबेट करते हैं।

फाइनेंशियल डील और अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा की बात

राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि सवाल उठेंगे फाइनेंशियल सिस्टम पर, फाइनेंशियल स्ट्रक्चर पर, US डील कैसे हुई, क्यों हुई, इतनी जल्दी क्यों हुई, सिर्फ आपने क्यों की, कैबिनेट को क्यों नहीं बताया, अडानी का केस बंद क्यों हुआ, Epstein जैसी बहुत सारी चीजों पर खुलकर डिस्कशन होगा।

मानहानि केस का जिक्र, दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं

उन्होंने कहा कि आप एलिगेशन लगाते हैं ना मेरे ऊपर, आ जाइए, सब साफ हो जाएगा। बाकी चीजों पर आपने डिफेमेशन केस लगा रखा है, शायद 45 डिफेमेशन केस मेरे ऊपर हैं। मगर इस डिबेट मामले पर, फॉरेन कनेक्शन पर आप डिफेमेशन नहीं लगा रहे हो, लगाइए ना। अंत में उन्होंने हैप्पी दिवाली, मोदी जी भी लिखा।

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