Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: राहुल गांधी की संसद सदस्यता रद्द किए जाने के बाद से कांग्रेस का हंगामा जारी है। ताजा खबर संसद से है। पार्टी के सभी बड़े नेता काले कपड़े पहनकर संसद पहुंचे हैं। सोनिया गांधी और मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे भी काले कपड़ों में नजर आए। आज भी इस मुद्दे पर हंगामा हो रहा है। देखिए फोटो वीडियो और पढ़िए संसद का अपडेट

लोकसभा में हंगामे के बीच विपक्षी सदस्यों ने स्पीकर ओम बिरला की ओर कागज फेंके। विपक्षी सदस्य राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता रद्द किए जाने के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते रहे।

फोटो: संसद में सीपीपी कार्यालय में बैठक करते कांग्रेस सांसद। बैठक में मौजूद यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पार्टी प्रमुख और राज्यसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और अन्य।

राहुल गांधी की अयोग्यता पर विपक्ष के विरोध पर केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा '... आपको घोड़े की दौड़ के लिए एक गधा मिला है ... उन्हें (राहुल को) वास्तव में कुछ गंभीर आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए... भारत के लोग उनका न्याय करेंगे।'

#WATCH | On Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight… pic.twitter.com/2Yjq3ybcWG

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा, सभी मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए पीएम मोदी लंदन से ओबीसी और देशद्रोह का मुद्दा लेकर आए हैं...अगर आप राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ बोलना चाहते हैं तो क्या यह बात संसद में नहीं कही जात सकती? क्या संसद माफी मांगने की जगह है? अगर ऐसा होता तो पीएम मोदी को दर्जनों बार माफी मांगनी पड़ती।'

#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...To distract the attention from all issues, PM Modi has brought forth the issue of OBC & traitor issue from London...If you want to speak against Rahul Gandhi why is it not said in Parliament? Is Parliament… pic.twitter.com/tfBkCPc4wK

