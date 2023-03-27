Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: राहुल गांधी की संसद सदस्यता रद्द किए जाने के बाद से कांग्रेस का हंगामा जारी है। ताजा खबर संसद से है। पार्टी के सभी बड़े नेता काले कपड़े पहनकर संसद पहुंचे हैं। सोनिया गांधी और मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे भी काले कपड़ों में नजर आए। आज भी इस मुद्दे पर हंगामा हो रहा है। देखिए फोटो वीडियो और पढ़िए संसद का अपडेट

लोकसभा में हंगामे के बीच विपक्षी सदस्यों ने स्पीकर ओम बिरला की ओर कागज फेंके। विपक्षी सदस्य राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता रद्द किए जाने के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते रहे।

फोटो: संसद में सीपीपी कार्यालय में बैठक करते कांग्रेस सांसद। बैठक में मौजूद यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पार्टी प्रमुख और राज्यसभा के नेता प्रतिपक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और अन्य।

केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी का राहुल के निशाने पर

राहुल गांधी की अयोग्यता पर विपक्ष के विरोध पर केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने कहा '... आपको घोड़े की दौड़ के लिए एक गधा मिला है ... उन्हें (राहुल को) वास्तव में कुछ गंभीर आत्मनिरीक्षण करना चाहिए... भारत के लोग उनका न्याय करेंगे।'

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा, सभी मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए पीएम मोदी लंदन से ओबीसी और देशद्रोह का मुद्दा लेकर आए हैं...अगर आप राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ बोलना चाहते हैं तो क्या यह बात संसद में नहीं कही जात सकती? क्या संसद माफी मांगने की जगह है? अगर ऐसा होता तो पीएम मोदी को दर्जनों बार माफी मांगनी पड़ती।'

मनीष तिवारी बोले- विरोध करते रहेंगे

राज्यसभा सदस्य मनीष तिवारी ने कहा, जिस तरह से राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता छीनी गई, वह पूरी तरह से अलोकतांत्रिक है। उन्हें अदालत में अपील करने का अधिकार है। कोर्ट ने उन्हें अपील करने के लिए 30 दिन का समय भी दिया था। फिर उनकी सदस्यता रद्द करने की इतनी जल्दी क्या थी?.. हमारे देश के इतिहास में यह एक काला दिन है। जो हुआ वह अन्यायपूर्ण था। हम इसका विरोध करेंगे।

