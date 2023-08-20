लेह। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी लद्दाख (Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh) में हैं और रविवार को यहां उन्होंने एक बार फिर आरोप लगाया कि क्षेत्र में चीन (China) ने भारत की जमीन पर काबू कर रखा है। राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने कहा कि चीन की इस हरकत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मौन हैं।

राहुल गांधी ने अपने पिता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर लद्दाख में पैंगोंग त्सो के तट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

चीन पर राहुल गांधी का ताजा बयान

कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा,

चिंता की बात यह है कि निश्चित रूप से चीन ने हमारी जमीन छीन ली है। लोगों ने कहा है कि चीन की सेना इस क्षेत्र में घुस गई है और उनकी चरागाह भूमि छीन ली गई है, लेकिन पीएम ने कहा कि एक इंच भी जमीन नहीं ली गई है, लेकिन यह सच नहीं है, आप यहां किसी से भी पूछ सकते हैं।

राहुल गांधी ने आगे कहा, “लद्दाख के लोगों की ओर से बहुत सारी शिकायतें हैं। वे उस दर्जे से खुश नहीं हैं जो उन्हें दिया गया है। वे अपना प्रतिनिधित्व चाहते हैं, ना कि उनके राज्य को नौकरशाह चलाएं। यहां बेरोजगारी की समस्या है।”

राहुल गांधी को मिला उदित राज का साथ

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कांग्रेस नेता उदित राज ने कहा, “जून 2020 के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने कभी चीन के बारे में नहीं बोला, जबकि पूरा देश उनके साथ खड़ा होने को तैयार है। पीएम मोदी झूठ बोल रहे हैं कि चीन ने भारतीय सीमा में प्रवेश नहीं किया है। उन्हें चीन से डर लगता है।”

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

