लेह। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी लद्दाख (Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh) में हैं और रविवार को यहां उन्होंने एक बार फिर आरोप लगाया कि क्षेत्र में चीन (China) ने भारत की जमीन पर काबू कर रखा है। राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने कहा कि चीन की इस हरकत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मौन हैं।

राहुल गांधी ने अपने पिता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर लद्दाख में पैंगोंग त्सो के तट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा,

राहुल गांधी ने आगे कहा, “लद्दाख के लोगों की ओर से बहुत सारी शिकायतें हैं। वे उस दर्जे से खुश नहीं हैं जो उन्हें दिया गया है। वे अपना प्रतिनिधित्व चाहते हैं, ना कि उनके राज्य को नौकरशाह चलाएं। यहां बेरोजगारी की समस्या है।”

#WATCH | "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H

— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023