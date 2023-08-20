Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh: राहुल गांधी का आरोप, ‘लद्दाख में घुसी चीनी सेना, हमारी जमीन पर किया कब्जा’
राहुल गांधी ने अपने पिता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर लद्दाख में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
लेह। कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी लद्दाख (Rahul Gandhi in Ladakh) में हैं और रविवार को यहां उन्होंने एक बार फिर आरोप लगाया कि क्षेत्र में चीन (China) ने भारत की जमीन पर काबू कर रखा है। राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) ने कहा कि चीन की इस हरकत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मौन हैं।
चीन पर राहुल गांधी का ताजा बयान
चिंता की बात यह है कि निश्चित रूप से चीन ने हमारी जमीन छीन ली है। लोगों ने कहा है कि चीन की सेना इस क्षेत्र में घुस गई है और उनकी चरागाह भूमि छीन ली गई है, लेकिन पीएम ने कहा कि एक इंच भी जमीन नहीं ली गई है, लेकिन यह सच नहीं है, आप यहां किसी से भी पूछ सकते हैं।
#WATCH | "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H
— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
राहुल गांधी को मिला उदित राज का साथ
#WATCH | Delhi: After June 2020, he (PM) has never spoken about China though the whole nation is ready to stand with him...PM Modi is lying that China has not entered India...he is scared of China...what Rahul Gandhi said is true...": says Congress leader Udit Raj on Rahul… pic.twitter.com/gCQif5pMfW
— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
