सनातन का अपमान बना चुनावी मुद्दा, राजस्थान की सभा में अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...For the last two days INDIA alliance is insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our… pic.twitter.com/7yylv3gbkV

— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023