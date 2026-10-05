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SIR फैसले पर बवाल... ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस, 10 दिन में मांगा जवाब

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ECI को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है और कहा है कि अगर कुछ गलत हुआ तो उसे रद्द किया जा सकता है।

By Digital DeskEdited By: Akash Sharma
Publish Date: Mon, 05 Oct 2026 01:13:58 PM (IST)Updated Date: Mon, 05 Oct 2026 01:30:23 PM (IST)
SIR फैसले पर बवाल... ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस, 10 दिन में मांगा जवाब
चुनाव आयोग में मतभेद, CEC के अकेले फैसले पर उठे सवाल (फाइल फोटो)

HighLights

  1. SIR फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तीन याचिकाएं
  2. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ECI को नोटिस जारी किया
  3. CJI सहित तीन जजों की बेंच कर रही सुनवाई

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (CEC) ज्ञानेश कुमार द्वारा दोनों चुनाव आयुक्तों को नजरअंदाज कर SIR पर अकेले फैसले लेने के आरोप वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। अदालत ने चुनाव आयोग को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। इस मामले में ECI, CEC और EC को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपना जवाब दाखिल करना होगा।

कोर्ट ने कहा- अगर गलत हुआ तो रद्द कर देंगे

सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा कि 10 दिन में कुछ ऐसा नहीं हो जाएगा। अगर कुछ गलत हुआ है तो हम हमेशा उसे रद्द कर सकते हैं। कोर्ट ने यह भी स्पष्ट किया कि इस याचिका का आधार जो न्यूज रिपोर्ट है, वह 100 प्रतिशत सही, आंशिक रूप से सही या गलत भी हो सकती है। हम सिर्फ उसके आधार पर कोई आदेश नहीं दे सकते हैं।


तीन याचिकाओं पर तीन जजों की बेंच कर रही सुनवाई

इस मामले की सुनवाई सीजेआई, जस्टिस जॉयमाला बागची और जस्टिस वी. नागा मोहना की तीन सदस्यीय बेंच कर रही है। बेंच तीन अलग-अलग याचिकाओं पर एक साथ सुनवाई कर रही है। ये याचिकाएं शैलेंद्र मणि त्रिपाठी, राकेश कुमार सिंह और सुधाकर सिंह की ओर से दायर की गई हैं।

वकील विकास सिंह ने रखी दलील

याचिकाकर्ताओं की ओर से वकील विकास सिंह ने दलील देना शुरू किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वास्तविक एक्ट में कहा गया है कि चुनाव आयोग बहुमत से फैसले लेगा या फिर सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लेगा। अकेले कोई भी निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सकता है।