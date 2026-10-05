SIR फैसले पर बवाल... ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस, 10 दिन में मांगा जवाब

इस मामले की सुनवाई सीजेआई, जस्टिस जॉयमाला बागची और जस्टिस वी. नागा मोहना की तीन सदस्यीय बेंच कर रही है। बेंच तीन अलग-अलग याचिकाओं पर एक साथ सुनवाई कर रही है। ये याचिकाएं शैलेंद्र मणि त्रिपाठी, राकेश कुमार सिंह और सुधाकर सिंह की ओर से दायर की गई हैं।

The Supreme Court refuses to pass any interim order to suspend the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that he took decisions unilaterally in the Election Commission of India, without consensus from the two other Election Commissioners. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant issued notice to the Election Commission of India seeking their response on the allegations made in the plea. The Court indicated that if, after considering the ECIs response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions. “After notice, if they come and show that ABC decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back” it said.

— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026