SIR फैसले पर बवाल... ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जारी किया नोटिस, 10 दिन में मांगा जवाब

डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (CEC) ज्ञानेश कुमार द्वारा दोनों चुनाव आयुक्तों को नजरअंदाज कर SIR पर अकेले फैसले लेने के आरोप वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। अदालत ने चुनाव आयोग को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। इस मामले में ECI, CEC और EC को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपना जवाब दाखिल करना होगा।
सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा कि 10 दिन में कुछ ऐसा नहीं हो जाएगा। अगर कुछ गलत हुआ है तो हम हमेशा उसे रद्द कर सकते हैं। कोर्ट ने यह भी स्पष्ट किया कि इस याचिका का आधार जो न्यूज रिपोर्ट है, वह 100 प्रतिशत सही, आंशिक रूप से सही या गलत भी हो सकती है। हम सिर्फ उसके आधार पर कोई आदेश नहीं दे सकते हैं।
इस मामले की सुनवाई सीजेआई, जस्टिस जॉयमाला बागची और जस्टिस वी. नागा मोहना की तीन सदस्यीय बेंच कर रही है। बेंच तीन अलग-अलग याचिकाओं पर एक साथ सुनवाई कर रही है। ये याचिकाएं शैलेंद्र मणि त्रिपाठी, राकेश कुमार सिंह और सुधाकर सिंह की ओर से दायर की गई हैं।
The Supreme Court refuses to pass any interim order to suspend the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that he took decisions unilaterally in the Election Commission of India, without consensus from the two other Election Commissioners. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant issued notice to the Election Commission of India seeking their response on the allegations made in the plea. The Court indicated that if, after considering the ECIs response, it finds that certain decisions were taken by CEC without the required unanimity, it could reconsider or recall those decisions. “After notice, if they come and show that ABC decisions were taken without unanimity, we will take those decisions back” it said.
— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026
याचिकाकर्ताओं की ओर से वकील विकास सिंह ने दलील देना शुरू किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वास्तविक एक्ट में कहा गया है कि चुनाव आयोग बहुमत से फैसले लेगा या फिर सर्वसम्मति से फैसला लेगा। अकेले कोई भी निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सकता है।