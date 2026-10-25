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Weather Update: बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहा चक्रवाती तूफान, MP-CG समेत दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम लेगा करवट, बारिश का अलर्ट जारी

Weather Forecast 25 to 30 October: उत्तर और मध्य भारत में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है। दिल्ली-UP में तेज हवा और बारिश से ठंड बढ़ गई है।

By Digital DeskEdited By: Akash Sharma
Publish Date: Sun, 25 Oct 2026 09:48:57 AM (IST)Updated Date: Sun, 25 Oct 2026 09:48:57 AM (IST)
Weather Update: बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहा चक्रवाती तूफान, MP-CG समेत दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम लेगा करवट, बारिश का अलर्ट जारी
दिल्ली-NCR, UP, हरियाणा में तेज हवा के साथ झमाझम बारिश (AI Generated Image)

HighLights

  1. दिल्ली-NCR में तेज हवा, बारिश, ओले
  2. MP में अभी आसमान साफ, तापमान गिरा
  3. 27 अक्टूबर से CG में बदलेगा मौसम

डिजिटल डेस्क, नईदिल्ली। उत्तर और मध्य भारत के कई राज्यों में मौसम (Aaj Ka Mausam) का मिजाज पूरी तरह बदल गया है। दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में तेज हवाओं के साथ झमाझम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया है। बादलों की तेज गड़गड़ाहट और ठंडी हवाओं के कारण तापमान में भारी गिरावट आई है, जिससे अचानक ठंडक बढ़ गई है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, दिल्ली के साथ-साथ नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, गुरुग्राम और फरीदाबाद के कई हिस्सों में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश जारी है। आने वाले कुछ घंटों में और तेज बारिश की आशंका है। हरियाणा के हिसार में तेज बारिश के साथ ओले भी गिरे हैं। दिल्ली और नोएडा में भी ओलों की खबर है।


इधर मध्य प्रदेश में स्थानीय मौसमी सिस्टम कमजोर पड़ते ही आसमान लगभग साफ हो गया है। शनिवार को केवल ग्वालियर के ऊपर ही हल्के बादल देखे गए। इसकी वजह से प्रदेश के पूर्वी मैदानी इलाकों और पश्चिम के पठार में तापमान ने एकदम से गोता लगा दिया है।

MP-CG में 27 से बदलेगा मौसम, 28-30 को बारिश (Weather Update)

बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहा कम दबाव का क्षेत्र अगले कुछ दिनों में चक्रवाती तूफान का रूप ले सकता है। इसके साथ ही उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय है। इन दोनों सिस्टम के कारण 28 से 30 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश के जिलों में बारिश की संभावना बन रही है।

छत्तीसगढ़ में त्योहारी सीजन के बीच मौसम में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिलेगा। पिछले कुछ दिनों से शुष्क बने वातावरण में 27 अक्टूबर से अचानक बड़ा बदलाव आने वाला है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहरा रहे शक्तिशाली सिस्टम के चलते बारिश बढ़ेगी।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार, 27 अक्टूबर से आसमान में बादलों का डेरा रहेगा और हवा की दिशा बदलेगी। 28 तथा 29 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में गरज-चमक के साथ भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है।

IMD की चेतावनी - इन राज्यों में भी भारी बारिश

मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि 26 अक्टूबर तक पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है। इसके असर से 27 और 28 अक्टूबर को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में, 28 को ओडिशा और तेलंगाना में कहीं-कहीं अत्यधिक भारी बारिश होगी। ओडिशा में 27 और 29 अक्टूबर को भी भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है।

मध्य भारत की बात करें तो 28 से 30 अक्टूबर के दौरान पश्चिम मध्य प्रदेश में, 28 को पूर्व मध्य प्रदेश में, 27 और 29-30 को विदर्भ में और 27 व 30 को छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की बारिश होगी। वहीं 28-29 को छत्तीसगढ़ और पूर्वी MP, विदर्भ में भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश और 40-60 kmph की तेज हवाएं चलने का अलर्ट है।

यह भी पढ़ें
एक क्लिक पर पढ़ें मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ की लेटेस्ट खबरें। Hindi News पढ़ें। MP News, Chhattisgarh news, आज का राशिफल और आज का मौसम से जुड़ी ताजा जानकारी पढ़ें।