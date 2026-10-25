Weather Update: बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहा चक्रवाती तूफान, MP-CG समेत दिल्ली-NCR में मौसम लेगा करवट, बारिश का अलर्ट जारी

छत्तीसगढ़ में त्योहारी सीजन के बीच मौसम में बड़ा उलटफेर देखने को मिलेगा। पिछले कुछ दिनों से शुष्क बने वातावरण में 27 अक्टूबर से अचानक बड़ा बदलाव आने वाला है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में गहरा रहे शक्तिशाली सिस्टम के चलते बारिश बढ़ेगी।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार, 27 अक्टूबर से आसमान में बादलों का डेरा रहेगा और हवा की दिशा बदलेगी। 28 तथा 29 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में गरज-चमक के साथ भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है।

मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि 26 अक्टूबर तक पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है। इसके असर से 27 और 28 अक्टूबर को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में, 28 को ओडिशा और तेलंगाना में कहीं-कहीं अत्यधिक भारी बारिश होगी। ओडिशा में 27 और 29 अक्टूबर को भी भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है।

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु (i) 26 अक्टूबर तक पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर चक्रवाती तूफान बनने तथा इसके और तीव्र होने की संभावना के प्रभाव से तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में 27 एवं 28 अक्टूबर को, ओडिशा और तेलंगाना में 28 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। इसके अतिरिक्त, ओडिशा में 27 एवं 29 अक्टूबर, 2026 को कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। (ii) दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर तथा उससे सटे लक्षद्वीप क्षेत्र के ऊपर बने निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र के प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी एवं कराईकल में 24 एवं 25 अक्टूबर को तथा केरल एवं माहे में 25 एवं 26 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights (i) Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October and its further intensification, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th, over Odisha and Telangana on 28th, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th October, 2026. (ii) Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th & 25th and over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th-26th October; Kerala & Mahe during 24th-28th October; Coastal Karnataka on 24th October; South Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-29th October; Telangana during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 27th30th October; Kerala & Mahe during 29th-30th October; Coastal Karnataka during 25th-30th October; North Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October and on 28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 26th-30th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 24th-26th October and on 30th October; Rayalaseema during 24th-30th October; Telangana during 26th-27th October and on 30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th-26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 26th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 24th-27th October; North Interior Karnataka on 28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 24th-25th October; Telangana on 27th October and on 29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 27th October; Lakshadweep during 24th-25th October; South Interior Karnataka on 25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 24th and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th & 25th October; Kerala & Mahe during 25th-26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October; Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over North Interior Karnataka during 26th-28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 24th-28th October; Rayalaseema during 24th-29th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-27th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 28th-29th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 29th-30th October; Bihar and Jharkhand during 28th-30th October; Odisha during 27th-30th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 28th-30th October; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th October and on 30th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 28th October; Jharkhand on 27th October; Bihar during 26th-27th October; Odisha on 26th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-26th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Bihar during 28th-30th October; Odisha during 27th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 30th October; Jharkhand on 27th October and on 30th October; Bihar on 27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-26th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 28th-29th October; Bihar on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar on 30th October; Odisha on 27th October and on 29th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 28th29th October. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand during 24th-25th October and on 30th October; Himachal Pradesh during 24th-25th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 24th October and during 28th-29th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 24th October and during 29th-30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; West Rajasthan on 24th October; East Rajasthan during 24th-25th October and during 29th-30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 24th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab on 24th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan on 24th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th October; East Madhya Pradesh on 28th October; Vidarbha on 27th October and during 29th-30th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October and on 30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 29th-30th October; Vidarbha on 28th October; Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 28th-29th October; Chhattisgarh during 27th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Vidarbha on 27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 29th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha on 28th October; Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th October and during 28th-30th October; Assam & Meghalaya on 24th October and during 26th-30th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-28th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th-29th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 29th-30th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th October; Marathawada during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th October. Heat Wave, Hot & Humid weather and Warm Night conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on 24th October. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #WeatherUpdate #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #IndiaWeather #RainForecast #WeatherSafety @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2026