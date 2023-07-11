West Bengal Panchayat Polls Results LIVE: प. बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव मतगणना जारी, TMC vs BJP मुकाबले पर देश की नजर

08:32 AM

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस ने कहा, हम निश्चित रूप से उन लोगों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे जो राजनीतिक संरक्षण में रहते हुए गुंडादर्गी करते हैं। यह एक बड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। निश्चित रूप से बहुत कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी क्योंकि यह हिंसा नई पीढ़ी के भविष्य को प्रभावित कर रही है। हम बंगाल को नई पीढ़ी के रहने के लिए एक सुरक्षित स्थान बनाएंगे।

#WATCH | Panchayat election | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "...We will certainly take stern action against the control room lords those who sit in political control rooms and guide or remote control the goons on the field. It will be an all-out action. There will be… pic.twitter.com/7fnIVidk8Y