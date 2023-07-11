शहर चुनें
blinkLive Blog

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Results LIVE: प. बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव मतगणना जारी, TMC vs BJP मुकाबले पर देश की नजर

Arvind DubeyUpdated Date:   | Tue, 11 Jul 2023 08:32 AM (IST)Published Date: | Tue, 11 Jul 2023 07:24 AM (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाए जाने की मांग के बीच ये परिणाम बहुत अहम होने जा रहे हैं।

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. WB Panchayat Poll: परिणामों का देश की राजनीति पर पड़ेगा असर
  2. TMC जीती तो ममता बनर्जी का कद बढ़ेगा, भाजपा की जीत के भी होंगे बड़े मायने
  3. यहां पढ़िए पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव से जुड़ी हर अपडेट

Bengal Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के लिए आज नतीजों का दिन है। सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना (Counting) जारी है। परिणाम पर सत्तारूढ़ टीएमसी (TMC) और भाजपा (BJP) की नजर है। चुनाव के दौरान हुई हिंसा देशभर में चर्चा का विषय बनी थी। कुल मिलाकर 19 लोगों की जान गई थी। हिंसा और उपद्रव के कारण 696 पंचायत बूथों पर दोबारा मतदान करवाना पड़ा था। मतगणना के लिए भी सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। इन पंचायत चुनावों को अगले साल के लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok sabha Chunav 2024) से पहले पश्चिम बंगाल में सेमीफाइनल के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। इन नतीजों से यह संकेत मिलेगा कि लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले राज्य की प्रमुख विपक्षी पार्टी भाजपा पश्चिम बंगाल में कहां खड़ी है।

t:

West Bengal Panchayat Polls Results LIVE TMC vs BJP Full List Of Winners

11 July 2023

  • 08:32 AM

    हिंसा फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ राज्यपाल सख्त

    पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस ने कहा, हम निश्चित रूप से उन लोगों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करेंगे जो राजनीतिक संरक्षण में रहते हुए गुंडादर्गी करते हैं। यह एक बड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। निश्चित रूप से बहुत कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी क्योंकि यह हिंसा नई पीढ़ी के भविष्य को प्रभावित कर रही है।  हम बंगाल को नई पीढ़ी के रहने के लिए एक सुरक्षित स्थान बनाएंगे।

  • 08:13 AM

    आज राज्यपाल लेंगे स्थिति का जायजा

    पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस पंचायत चुनाव की मतगणना के दिन स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए भांगर और कैनिंग सहित दक्षिण 24 परगना जिले का दौरा करेंगे।

  • 08:09 AM

    8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू

     8 बजे ही मतगणना शुरू हो गई है। पहले परिणाम का इंतजार है।

  • 07:35 AM

    पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव परिणाम 2023

    बरहामपुर गर्ल्स कॉलेज, मुर्शिदाबाद के मतगणना केंद्र का वीडिया जहां सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम हैं। 

  • 07:32 AM

    कहां, कुल कितनी सीटें

    • 63,239 ग्राम पंचायत सीट
    • 9,730 पंचायत समिति सीट
    • 928 सीटों जिला परिषद स्तर की

  • 07:31 AM

    पहले होगी ग्राम पंचायतों की काउंटिंग

    मतगणना सुबह 8 बजे से शूरू होगी। सबसे पहले ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी, उसके बाद जिला समितियों और जिला परिषदों के लिए वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। सभी मतगणना केंद्रों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में केंद्रीय बलों की तैनाती होगी, जिसकी निगरानी सीसीटीवी कैमरों से की जायेगी। 

  • 07:30 AM

    कितने अहम हैं ये परिणाम

    टीएमसी के लिए बड़ी जीत का मतलब होगा कि मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने मतदाताओं पर अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखी है, जबकि भाजपा के लिए वोट शेयर या सीटों में वृद्धि 2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले राज्य में पार्टी के सफल विस्तार का संकेत देगी।

  • 07:26 AM

    80.71 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था

    पंचायत चुनाव की कुल 73,887 सीटों के लिए 8 जुलाई को 61,000 से अधिक बूथों पर मतदान हुआ था। राज्य में 80.71 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

  • 07:26 AM

    सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना

     कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। दोपहर से परिणाम आने शुरू हो जाएंगे, लेकिन पूरी तस्वीर स्पष्ट होने में वक्त लग सकता है। 

